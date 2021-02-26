Nellie Fern Smith Dilbeck
Boaz
Nellie Fern Smith Dilbeck, 80, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, Feb. 212, 2021 at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Her funeral service was at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. David Martin officiated. Pallbearers were Mike Clapp, Jimmy White, Tim Smith, E. R. Brown, Jason Pounds and Dan Vinson.
Visitation was from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. before the service.
She is survived by her children, Angie Moore, Andrea (E. R.) Brown and Kevin (Robin) Dilbeck; grandchildren, Eric (Caitlin) Moore, Allison Vinson, Alex Dilbeck and Matt Dilbeck; great-grandson, T. D. Moore, sister, Virginia Lambert; and nieces, Amanda (Mike) Clapp and Trina (Jimmy) White.
Christie Beck
Guntersville
Christie Beck, 58, of Guntersville, died Feb. 24, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center North.
A memorial service will be Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jon Henderson officiating.
Survivors include her husband, Jeff Beck; daughters, Jillian Alysse Clark (Roderick), and Jacyn Ali Kuehnert (Justin); son, Jeffery Allen Beck Jr. (Lindsey); parent, Voncyle Everitt; sisters, Robyn Rhodarmer, Donna Reeves and Alana Wolfe (Danny); brothers, Howard Reeves (Linda) and Josh McNair (Leslie); and six grandchildren.
Edna Lancaster
Sardis City
Edna Lancaster, 95, of Sardis City, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at Oak Landing Assisted Living.
Funeral services were Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Sardis Cemetery. Rev. Joe Lancaster, Rev. Seth Hamby and Rev. Jake Smith officiated.
She is survived by her children, Joe Lancaster (Renee), Nancy Lancaster Langley, Patricia Lancaster (John) and Susan Lancaster Russell (Tony); nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; sister, Marion Freeman; and brother, Durwood Campbell (Carolyn).
Francis Ruben Brown
Boaz
Francis Ruben Brown, 81, of Boaz, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at his home.
No formal services are planned. Albertville Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Gwendell Timmons-Brown, of Boaz; daughter, Melissa Scheel (Tyler), of California; a sister, Delores Nerlin, of Montana; and three grandchildren.
Nolvies Smith
Albertville
Nolvies Smith, 91, of Albertville, died Feb. 20, 2021, at her home.
Graveside services were Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2012, at Marshall Memorial Gardens with Josh Sullivan officiating.
She is survived by her son, Dennis Smith; her daughters, Debra Karr and Laura Price (Ricky); seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The family is requesting no flowers or food be sent, instead donate to Shepard’s Cove Hospice in her name.
Vera Evelyn Walls King
Albertville
Vera Evelyn Walls King, age 91, of Albertville, formerly of the Union Community, died on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at Albertville Nursing Home.
Graveside service were held on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery, with Bro. Blake Hughes officiating. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her daughter, Judy Williams of Sardis; a son-in-law, Etheridge Williams; two granddaughters; one great-grandchild; and sisters; Connie Pass and Wanda Myrick, both of Albertville.
Mike Leigeber
Albertville
Mike Leigeber, 57 of Albertville, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South.
No formal services are planned at this time. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his mother, Becky Leigeber; brothers and sisters, Charlie Leigeber (Becki), Lori Rose (Stephen), Christy Simpson and Mark Leigeber (Alicia); and host of nieces and nephews.
Jeffery “Rocky” Rhoades
Albertville
Jeffery “Rocky” Rhodes, 63, of Albertville, died Feb. 21, 2021.
A memorial service will be held March 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Rotary Club at Civitan Park in Guntersville.
Survivors include his wife, Denise Rhoades; children, Rocky Rhoades, Wesley Rhoades, Fallon Davis, Kairee Garvish and Maddie Grace Rhoades; daughters-in-law, Erin Rhoades and Genese Rhoades; son-in-law, Chris Garvish; and nine grand-children.
Timothy “Jerome” Nalier
Guntersville
Timothy “Jerome” Nailer of Guntersville died Feb. 24, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Crider Nailer; daughters Connie (Teto) Tucker, Debbie “Chris” Nailer and Mitzi (Daniel) Luce; brother Lavon (Dot) Nailer; sisters Elaine (Lynn) Roe, Dianne (Fred) Azarabadi and Jenny (Mike) O’brien; eight grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.,
Visitation will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 with funeral services following at 2 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Cemetery.
