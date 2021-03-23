Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims credits a recently installed intercom system with saving the life of an inmate.
Sims said an inmate housed in a cell with three other men woke to find one of the men attempting to commit suicide by wrapping a bed sheet around his neck and holding it behind his back as he lay down. The incident occurred overnight Thursday, at about midnight, said Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.
The inmate’s airway was restricted, causing him to lose consciousness, Sims said.
However, quick action taken by his cellmates may have saved his life, Guthrie said.
The other three inmates immediately used an intercom system to notify corrections officers of the incident and summon help.
Sims said an intercom system was at one time installed in the jail, but was removed as it stopped working over the years. When Sims took office, he requested Marshall County Commissioners fund and install an intercom system for safety and security reasons for both the inmates and corrections officers.
Corrections Sgt. Frank Mason notified dispatch to summon medics and an ambulance to the jail.
“At that time, the entire shift worked as a team,” Sims said.
“Booking officers from the ground floor went to the main jail control tower to cover the remaining cells, allowing Mason and others to enter the cell block. Mason, Southern Health Partners nurse Nancy McMahan and other guards entered the cell to render aid.”
Upon arrival, the inmate was found unconscious and Mason began CPR. The inmate responded but lost consciousness as soon as compression stopped for a total of three times.
“During this highly stressful situation, Mason refused to stop and eventually the inmate was revived and transported to Marshall Medical Center North,” Sims said.
After treatment, the inmate was released from MMCN and transported back to the jail with no injuries.
Guthrie said the victim is currently receiving mental health services, which are available to all inmates exhibiting a need or requesting the services.
“He is alive today thanks to the actions taken by the entire shift that truly care about their jobs and this office,” Sims said.
Guthrie said Mason is a 20-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office and “is a great guy.”
“He’s always there,” Guthrie said. “He can be counted on. He’s got a great group of guys working under him.”
Sims said often time corrections officers’ jobs go unnoticed.
“Correction Officers are sometimes forgotten in the public’s eye for the role they play here at the Sheriff’s Office,” Sims said.
“They come to work every day and enter a locked facility with people who are convicted of or awaiting trial for misdemeanor crimes as well as violent crimes, such as rape and murder. They guard these people for the safety of the public as well as the safety of the inmates. They are exposed to some of the worst working conditions and they still give this office 100% each and every day.
“Sgt. Mason and his shift did not wake up that morning thinking they would save a human life later that day, but they did. Ultimately the goal is to keep the inmates as well as themselves safe so at the end of the day all officers go home.
“That being said thank you all for a job well done.”
