The Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway (Sunday, 2 p.m. on NBC) will mark the conclusion of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.
The 2020 season marks the first year the championship race will be at Phoenix Raceway.
Only two of the Championship 4 drivers have won at the one-mile raceway – Joey Logano (two wins) and Denny Hamlin (two wins). But don’t count out Chase Elliott (2017) and Brad Keselowski (2018), as they have career-best runner-up finishes at Phoenix.
Kyle Busch was the 2019 champ.
NASCAR icon says farewell
Since signing with Hendrick Motorsports and pairing up with Chad Knaus, no driver has been more dominant over the last two decades than El Cajon, California’s Jimmie Johnson.
In 19 full seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series, Johnson has managed to win seven championships (2006-2010, 2013, 2016) tying the series all-time record held by NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.
He was the first driver in series history to win five consecutive NASCAR Cup Series crowns. He also holds the record for the most NASCAR Cup Series Playoff berths with 15.
Johnson has made 685 starts in his career, and this weekend his 686th will be his last in fulltime NASCAR Cup Series competition.
Ford wins manufacturers title
After winning double that of their competitors this season (18 victories) in the NASCAR Cup Series, Ford Motor Company will clinch its 17th NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturers Championship (1956, ’57, ’63, ’64, ’65, ’66, ’67, ’68, ’69, ’92, ’94, ’97, ’99, 2000, ‘02, ’18, ’20) in the Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway.
