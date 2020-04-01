Sonja Hard, director of the Boaz Parks and Recreation Department, released a letter Wednesday announcing the postponement of the department’s spring sports season to Monday, June 8.
The sports included are baseball, softball and t-ball. Teams will have one week of prescheduled practices before games begin June 15.
“Our main goal is the health and safety of all participants,” Hard said in her letter.
“The decision to postpone the season will be revisited if new information becomes known preventing us from starting on June 8, 2020. Refunds and credits will be available if a cancellation of the season is unavoidable.
“We are extremely proud of the community for staying strong during this time, and we are excited to return to normal operations.”
Refunds are available in the form of a check or credit to the Boaz RecDesk household account for those who don’t want to participate in June. Checks will only be remitted to the person who signed the registration form and mailed to the address listed.
A household credit will be applied to RecDesk accounts to utilize for future registration.
The deadline to request a refund or credit is Wednesday, April 15 at 4 p.m. Refund requests must be submitted through RecDesk before the deadline.
People can go to boaz.recdesk.com and register for the program 2020 Spring League Refund Request. Anyone requesting a refund for multiple children must register each child separately.
An email when registration is complete.
If you don’t receive an email or don’t have access to the Internet, call the Boaz Recreation Center at 256-593-7862.
Refunds will not be offered after the deadline for any reason.
