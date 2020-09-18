United Way of Marshall County held its annual Day of Caring event Tuesday as businesses and volunteers from all over the county dropped off supplies collected to benefit local nonprofit organizations.
The event has been a community tradition for 23 years, but things were a little different this year due to the coronavirus, Executive Director Carrie Thomas said.
“We were glad we got to continue the tradition of the event; we just had to be more creative this year,” she said.
Instead of a day full of hundreds of volunteers performing hands-on projects, United Way set up a drive-thru dropoff center at First Baptist Church of Albertville for people to bring their donations.
To comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, Thomas said United Way decided to only offer collection projects for adoption and have a virtual kickoff event to start the day instead of the traditional kickoff breakfast.
Fifty-two companies and organizations participated in the event and helped collect much-needed supplies for 42 separate projects. Additionally, 44 companies purchased event T-shirts to wear at their office during the Day of Caring.
“Our campaign theme this year is ‘Stronger United,’ Thomas said. “We wanted to show the community that we are stronger together … and make sure that the programs that are provided by all of these nonprofit agencies can continue... Our goal was to show optimism and positivity during this time. Our community needs us now more than ever.”
The event was sponsored by Allstate Insurance – Miguel Corona Agency, First Bank Mortgage, Howard Bentley Buick GMC, Kappler, Peoples Independent Bank, Progress Rail, Publix, Total Dental Care and Wayne Farms.
“We were overall very pleased with the response we got from the community and glad that we could still do something to help the agencies recognize what they’re doing,” Thomas said. “I think our community was very supportive
Tuesday also marked the official kickoff of United Way’s 2020-2021 fundraising campaign. Thanks to 10 pacesetter companies — businesses that conducted their workplace campaigns early to jump start fundraising — more than $140,472 has already been donated.
The pacesetters were: BancorpSouth, BPI Media Group, Benefit Professionals, Citizens Bank & Trust, First Bank of Boaz, Paragon, Peoples Independent Bank, Propac Images, Snead State Community College and Shepherd’s Cove Hospice
“We had less companies that were able to serve as pacesetter companies this year, but we are encouraged by and grateful for what has been pledged thus far,” Thomas said.
One of the main fundraising avenues for United Way of Marshall County has been through company campaigns with payroll deductions, Thomas said. Companies interested in having their own office campaign or individuals wishing to volunteer can contact United Way of Marshall County at 256-582-4700.
The agencies and programs that participated in this year’s Day of Carting include:
• CAJA
• Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA)
• Child Advocacy Center
• Domestic Violence Crisis Services
• Family Services of North Alabama
• Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama
• Marshall County Arc, Inc.
• Marshall County Child Development Centers
• Marshall County Christian Services
• Marshall County Guardianship Program
• Marshall County Home Place
• Marshall County Homeless Ministries
• Meals on Wheels
• Retired and Senior Volunteer Program Tax Preparation Program
• Shepherd’s Cove Hospice
• United Way of Marshall County
