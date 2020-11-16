An Albertville woman was arrested Sunday night after officers say she was heard threatening a protester at the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said 38-year-old Jessica Lynn Fry, of Albertville, was arrested on harassment charges.
Fry and a counterprotester got into a verbal argument, which stemmed from the issue of removing the Confederate monument at the courthouse. During the argument, Fry allegedly threatened the other person with bodily harm.
Fry was arrested and taken to the Albertville City Jail. She was later released on a $500 bond.
Smith said the case against Fry will be heard in the Albertville Municipal Court at a later date.
Members of the Reclaiming our Time group led by Unique Dunston have called for the removal of the Confederate monument and flag at the courthouse for the past several months and regularly stage protests and marches in Albertville and Guntersville.
Sons of Confederate Veterans and other supporters routinely counter protest saying the monument represents the history of the South and should not be removed.
