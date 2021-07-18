After a one-year hiatus that wiped out last year’s annual AHSAA All-Star Week, the event returns to Montgomery starting Monday, and there will be no shortage of area standouts participating in this year’s games.
The Sand Mountain region will send 11 athletes to this year’s games, seeing selections in six of the eight sports, led by Guntersville who saw six athletes selected in their respective sports.
All-Star Week showcases the top soon-to-be senior athletes in the state, pitting them on teams that are divided by North and South. The games are a reward for those top senior athletes, as well as a chance at potential college exposure across each of the events.
The games kick-off on Monday, with boys and girls golf being the first event of the week, going off at 10 a.m. at Arrowhead Country Club. The Sand Mountain area will have a pair of state champions on the North Roster, with the Guntersville pair of John Bruce and Regan Lefeve picked to the team. That duo helped the Wildcats capture the 5A state title this past spring down in Mobile, and both golfers were members of the Marshall County All-County team prior to winning the state title.
Tuesday will see tennis and basketball get their chance to shine, and the tennis court is where the area will be most well-represented, with three players earning the honor of participating this year. Masen Howard of Douglas headlines the trio after going undefeated in the regular season this past year and advancing to the state finals of the No. 1 singles tournament where he finished as the runner-up. Joining him on the North boys’ team is Albertville’s Andrew Shankles, whose strong season this past spring garnered him an All-County selection and eventual place on the team. Over on the girl’s courts, Guntersville’s Lilly Brown was picked to the North team after helping the Wildcats to a team trip to state this spring where the team eventually finished ninth overall. The tennis matches are slated to start at 5 p.m. at Lagoon Park.
Later that same night, Cooper Davidson of Guntersville will hit the hard wood in the boys’ basketball game for the North team. Davidson is one of the area’s top returning guards, and is coming off a season where he was second on the team in scoring at 15.2 points per game, was an All-Area selection, and helped the Wildcats to a Sweet 16 run in the AHSAA Class 5A tournament.
Wednesday will be a busy day for area athletes, with four of the 11 participants getting their chance to shine. A pair of girls’ soccer standouts were picked to honor their schools, led by Susan Moore standout Claire Perkins. Perkins set the AHSAA record for goals in a season this past year, earning All-State Super Team honors, and helping the Bulldogs climb to the No. 1 ranking to close out the regular season on the way to a 24-2 record. Joining Perkins on the North squad is Albertville standout Daisy Balcazar Garcia, who was a team captain for the Aggies, and was an All-State honorable mention selection this past season, the first for the school at the 7A level. The girls’ soccer game is slated to start at 5 p.m. at the Emory Folmar YMCA Soccer Complex.
That same night over at Gateway Park, a pair of Guntersville runners will hit the course for the Cross-Country meet. Lauren Barrentine and Kenlie Nelson were both to the team after standout seasons in both cross country and track, which saw Barrentine finish 21st in the state last fall, while Nelson was 32nd. In addition to those cross-country accolades, Nelson was ninth in the state this past spring in the 1600 and 3200, while Barrentine was a member of the state-qualifying 4x800 relay team along with Nelson.
Rounding out the week’s game on Thursday afternoon will be the volleyball match, where Geraldine’s Jaden Dismuke will represent the area. Dismuke, who has earned All-County, All-Area, and All-State honors so far in her career, has also helped the Bulldogs to a 3A State runner-up finish in 2019, and is set to go the Jacksonville State University following her time at Geraldine. That match is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
In addition to area athletes being honored, Guntersville track coach Chris Bashaw will be honored on Friday at the event banquet after being named the Class 5A winner of the Making a Difference Award, which goes to a coach or administrator who goes above and beyond their coaching duties to make an impact on the students and their community.
Tickets for all of the games are available through the GoFan app.
