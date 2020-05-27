Months after purchasing a facility to create the county’s first animal shelter, it will now be renovated to house more than 70 kennels.
The Marshall County Commission voted 3-1 during its regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday morning to award a $289,250 bid to Complete Construction in Albertville for the renovation of the county's animal shelter. County Engineer Bob Pirando said initial estimates for the renovation cost exceeded $312,000. After renovations are complete, the facility should contain up to 77 kennels. The project will be paid for out of the Capital Improvement Fund.
District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson opposed, but his vote was not in opposition of renovating the shelter — it was concerning the operation process, he said.
"I think we just needed more time to work on the operating process of the dog shelter," Watson said. "Don't get me wrong. I'm not voting against the dog shelter. I'm voting against the process that we are running at today."
Operational expenses were one concern brought up during the work session prior to the vote.
For rough comparisons, Rainbow City’s shelter holds 53 kennels in total. Its annual budget is $240,000 with three full-time workers and one part-time worker. Their annual intake is approximately 1,200 dogs. Huntsville’s shelter service has 74 kennels. Its annual budget is $2.1 million with 29 full-time workers and three part-time workers. Its annual intake is approximately 5,000 dogs.
“I just want to have the place fixed up where the county can be proud of it and that we can take animals in and shelter them in a clean place, and I think this will give us that ability,” Chairman James Hutcheson said prior to the vote. “But no matter what type of place you’ve got, it’s got to be run correctly and kept maintained and all that.
“We don’t have anywhere close to a $2 million budget,” he continued. “We’ll have to keep the head count down, and that’ll be up to the people running the shelter… We’re putting a lot of money — the first time the county has ever put this kind of effort into an animal shelter, so this is a major step… Is it perfect? No. We could sit here and debate it for an hour and anybody could come up with different scenarios and all that, but the bottom line I guess is that we’ve never made it this far along.”
Hutcheson reminded the commission, as well as the public, that the county was not required to have a shelter. It could easily agree to a contract with a local veterinarian, he said.
“We’re trying to save as many animals as we can with the budget that we’ve got,” Hutcheson said. “And I think it’s very clear that there’s a line we’ll have to draw on how much money we want to put in it.”
Watson voiced his own concerns during the work session about how the facility’s entrance code was often shared with work-release inmates that help run the shelter. Managers of the shelter said they only shared the code with work-release inmates when they aren’t able to work on any given day, but it’s only given to “one that we can trust.” They also change the code as work-release inmates come and go.
“If the work-release people go there, one of you need to be there to let them in,” Watson said to the managers. “They don’t need the combination. The combination don’t need to be supplied to them. These are work-release; they need supervision.”
Since the renovation plans have been approved, Pirando said the contractors would have 180 days to complete the renovation once construction commences.
In other business, the commission:
• Approved an industrial funding agreement for Buck Island Road with ALDOT for an industrial access project at estimated $210,000.
• Awarded a bid to Miller and Miller of Huntsville for $182,068 with an alternate option for sandblasting at $35,450 for the rehabilitation/replacement of the bridge deck at Cavern Cove Road over Little Paint Creek.
• Approved the vacation of unnamed county road (CR1004) between Summerville/Forest Home roads “under the condition that the Douglas Water Authority approves of the vacating of the road and accepts that the right of way be granted by Steven D. Williams.”
• Approved payment of invoice to ALDOT for Special Work Authorization balance shortage of $999.54.
• Approved the purchase of a lawn mower for $6,800 from Boaz Farm and Garden to be paid for from the General Fund.
• Approved a resolution to provide Tier I employee benefits to Tier II plan members.
• Approved a proclamation to retroactively recognize April as Fair Housing Month due to receiving Community Development Block Grant funds.
• Approved a budget amendment to roll over $174,000 from fiscal year 2019 for vehicles, server and accumulation of funds for future “planimetrics.” The remaining fiscal year 2019 funds will be refunded to the various funds and agencies from which hit was withheld.
• Approved a budget amendment to resolve negative balances.
• Approved the ratification of a purchase of software /service for online records access for the probate office in the amount of $9,000 to be paid from the General Fund.
• Approved a contract with North Alabama Counseling Services. Assessments will be $50; counseling rates are to be determined.
• Approved the sell, trade or scrap of fixed assets, which includes a refrigerator from the probate office and a laptop from the sheriff’s office.
