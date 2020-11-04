While votes in the presidential race are still being counted across the U.S., the election results for Alabama were effectively known moments after the polls closed Tuesday evening.
As of Wednesday, with 67 of 67 counties having reported, the unofficial election results for Alabama showed 2,293,813 total votes had been cast out of 3,708,804 total registered voters, which put total voter turnout at a record high of 61.85%.
Based on polling data, current vote counts and election history, The Associated Press called Alabama for Donald Trump shortly after 7 p.m. It then declared Tommy Tuberville the winner of the U.S. Senate race two hours later.
Former Vice President Joseph Biden received 828,415 (36.26%) of the total votes in Alabama compared to Trump’s 1,424,223 (62.34%). Independent candidate Jo Jorgensen received 1.09% with 24,794 votes.
The U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Doug Jones and Tommy Tuberville was called around 9 p.m. when it was clear Tuberville’s commanding lead would only increase.
Jones received 898,243 (39.43%) votes and Tuberville garnered 1,375,794 (60.40%).
Marshall, DeKalb, Blount and Etowah Counties voted overwhelmingly in favor of Trump and Tuberville and matched the majority vote for five of the six ballot amendments (results below), with Marshall and DeKalb voting in the minority on Amendment No. 2.
In Marshall County, Zach Ross won the race for District Court Judge, Place 2; Michael Johnson for reelection as Revenue Commissioner, Lee Sims for County Commission, District 3; and Ricky Watson for County Commission, District 2. All but Watson, who was challenged by Herb Neu, ran unopposed.
In DeKalb County, Steve Whitmire won the race for District Court Judge; Tyler Wilks for Revenue Commissioner, Shane Wooten for County Commission, District 1; Terry Harris for County Commission, District 2, Randy Peppers for Board of Education, District 1; Chris Andrews for Board of Education, District 2; and William Lee, Michael Twilley and Mark Huber for Constable in District 2, 3 and 4, respectively.
In Etowah County, Becky Nordgren won the race for Revenue Commissioner; Johnny Grant for County Commission, Place 2; and James Grant for County Commission, Place 3.
In Blount County, Gregg Armstrong won the race for Revenue Commissioner, Chad Tramwell for County Commission, District 2; and Nick Washburn for County Commission, District 4. Each candidate ran unopposed.
Unofficial statewide election results:
Proposed statewide amendment No.1
Yes 77.08% 1,511,581
No 22.92% 449,489
Proposed statewide amendment No. 2
Yes - 48.86%; 865,434 votes
No - 51.14%; 905,740
Proposed statewide amendment No. 3
Yes - 64.82%; 1,173,737
No - 35.18%; 636,956
Proposed statewide amendment No. 4
Yes - 66.68%; 1,199,743
No - 33.32%; 599,611
Proposed statewide amendment No. 5
Yes - 71.73%; 1,195,612
No - 28.27%; 471,256
Proposed statewide amendment No. 6
Yes - 71.72%; 1,198,078
No - 28.28%; 472,354
United States Representative, Fourth Congressional District
Rick Neighbors (D) - 16.99%; 52,672
Robert Aderholt (R) -82.94%; 257,172
Write-In - 0.08%; 233
Associate Justice Of The Supreme Court, Place 1
Greg Shaw (R) - 97.60%; 1,497,743
Write-In - 2.40%; 36,779
Associate Justice Of The Supreme Court, Place 2
Brad Mendheim (R) - 97.66%; 1,490,642
Write-In - 2.34%; 35,741
Court of Civil Appeals Judge, Place 1
William C. "Bill" Thompson (R) - 97.71%; 1,526,637
Write-In - 2.29%; 35,768
Court of Civil Appeals Judge, Place 2
Matt Fridy (R) - 97.74%; 1,519,502
Write-In - 2.26%; 35,183
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 1
Mary Windom (R) - 97.81%; 1,521,837
Write-In - 2.19%; 34,028
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2
Beth Kellum (R) - 97.84%; 1,517,464
Write-In - 2.16%; 33,463
President, Public Service Commission
Laura Casey (D) - 37.61%; 837,499
Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh (R) - 62.27%; 1,386,861
Write-In - 0.12%; 2,665
Offices up for election which were not on the ballot may be listed online. For more results, visit www2.alabamavotes.gov.
