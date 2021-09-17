Kicking off the spooky season, The Whole Backstage Theatre along with producers Sonny Lewis and Patrick W. Phillips are presenting "Frights of the Night."
The show will be an intimate affair in the readers style in the The John Duff and Frank McDaniel Black Box Theatre. Directors Joshua Barksdale and Sara Elizabeth Phillips hope to create an experience that will fright and excite all in attendance. Featured readings and excerpts include: "The Woman In Black" (written by Susan Hill), "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" (written by Washington Irving), "The Amityville Horror" (written by Jay Anson), "Dracula" (written by Bram Stoker, more akin to the 1931 Tod Browning film), "A Rose For Emily" (written by William Faulkner), "The Yellow Wallpaper" (written by Charlotte Perkins Gilman), and more!
Aniah Havis, Hannah Grace Yost, Gary March Force, Joshua Barksdale, Liz Lincks, Eliza Trammell, Jan Price, Rich Resler, Debbie Moss, Susan Ruhlman, Valerie Clemons, Leilani Hayes, and Drew Hunter will bring these tales to life on stage.
The show dates are Sept. 24, 25 and 30, Oct. 1 and 2 at 7 p.m. as well as Sunday, Sept. 26, and Sunday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 (paid in cash at the gate). There will be refreshments provided to attendees; however, the content is mature and intended for a more adult audience. Wine for the show is provided by Harbor View Winery. Seating is limited and on a first come, first served basis. Call theatre at 256-582-7469 to reserve your table in advance.
