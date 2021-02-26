Fyffe's pitching duo of Tanner Cowart and Ike Rowell continued to flummox hitters, fanning 10 batters and holding Section to a pair of hits in 10-0 Thursday afternoon.
Over the last three games, the due has combined to strike out 37 batters.
Cowart got the start for Fyffe, going four innings, allowing to hits and fanning eight before giving way to Rowell, who tossed the last two innings, not conceding any hits or walks, and striking out two.
At the plate, Ty Bell went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs to lead the Red Devil hitters, while Will Stephens added two hits and two RBIs. Cowart helped his own cause at the plate with a pair of doubles and an RBI.
Fyffe scored runs in each of the first four innings to put the game out of reach early, including four in the third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.