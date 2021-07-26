As concerns over COVID-19 continue, Attorney General Steve Marshall issued on Monday a public notice clarifying legal questions regarding vaccinations.
In recent weeks, the Attorney General’s office has experienced a sharp increase in vaccine-related inquiries and complaints, Marshall said.
“Every Alabamian should educate themselves on the state of our laws when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations,” he said. “In publishing this guidance, we have outlined the new law and its implications and addressed the most common legal questions.”
Many Alabamians may not be aware of the new law passed by the Legislature and enacted by the Gov. Kay Ivey in May 2021. The law contains four provisions:
1. It prohibits state and local governmental entities from issuing or requiring the publication or sharing of immunization records not otherwise required by law. This means that a state or local government actor may not release a list of those who have (or have not) received a vaccine and may not require an individual to show proof of his or her immunization status. By prohibiting the requirement of proof of immunization status, state and local governments are inherently prohibited from discriminating against an individual based upon his or her refusal to vaccinate against COVID-19 or to present immunization records.
2. It prohibits state and local governmental entities from requiring vaccination as a condition for receiving government services or for entry into a government building. Though governmental entities may adopt policies that apply to unvaccinated individuals, such as mandating masks or proof of negative COVID test results, under this provision—because proof of vaccination cannot be required—these policies could not be enforced against those who choose not to provide their immunization status.
3. It prohibits institutions of education—both public and private—from requiring students to prove any new immunization status as a condition of attendance. Specifically, the institution may only require proof of vaccinations that were required by the institution as of January 1, 2021. The prohibition on proving vaccination status as a condition of attendance applies to private institutions as well. A “condition of attendance” may be reasonably interpreted as an impediment to a student’s progression or completion of coursework or educational attainment. An institution of education should reasonably and meaningfully accommodate students who choose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, much as it would a student claiming a medical or religious exemption from any other required vaccine. Though institutions of education may adopt policies that apply to unvaccinated students, such as mandating masks or proof of negative COVID test results, under this provision—because proof of immunization cannot be required as a condition of attendance—these policies could not be enforced against those who choose not to provide their immunization status.
4. It prohibits businesses from refusing to provide goods or services, or refusing to allow admission, to an individual based on the customer’s immunization status or lack of immunization documentation. It cannot be read to prohibit private employers from requiring employees to vaccinate against COVID-19. While a business may inquire about the vaccination status of a consumer or request that unvaccinated consumers wear a mask or social distance, the business may not require proof of vaccination or discriminate against the consumer based on a refusal to confirm his or her vaccination status.
Religious exemptions for vaccination
The First Amendment to the United States Constitution protects an individual’s free exercise of religion from government intrusion. The Alabama Constitution provides an arguably stronger protection of religious exercise via the Alabama Religious Freedom Amendment which prohibits any burden on religious exercise by an instrumentality of the state. These constitutional protections extend to vaccination mandates, COVID-19 or otherwise. Further, the State has explicitly acknowledged in statute the importance of providing religious exemptions in the context of immunization. Because the free exercise of religion is an explicit, constitutionally - protected right, courts must apply strict scrutiny to any government scheme that impedes it. To plead a valid free exercise claim, an individual must allege that the government has “impermissibly burdened” a “sincerely -held religious belief.” The Eleventh Circuit has held that it is sufficient to allege enough factual matter (taken as true) to suggest the sincerity of a religious belief. An individual need only state the religious belief at issue and that it is, in fact, his or her belief. It is not necessary for an individual to claim a religious (or medical, for that matter) exemption to avoid mandatory vaccination for COVID-19 in the circumstances covered by Act 2021-493.
Solicitation on vaccination
Marshall said the Attorney General’s Office has received calls related to COVID-19 “vaccination doorknockers,” also known as “Community Health Ambassadors” in some states. While this does not appear to be happening in Alabama, he said no one is under any obligation to engage with or share any personal information—including COVID-19 vaccination status—with anyone identifying as a health ambassador or government volunteer.
