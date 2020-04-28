Eric Scott Farris
Boaz
Eric Scott Farris, 26, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
He is survived by his parents, Jerry and Tina Farris; siblings, Katie Farris, Brianna Farris, Gabby Farris; grandparents, Richard and Ruth Patten.
He was proceeded in death by his twin brother, G. Tyler Farris.
His contagious smile will be greatly missed.
Doug Wood
Albertville
Doug Wood, 77, passed away Saturday April 25, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home will hold a private graveside service for the family.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents EH and Winne Mae Wood; his brothers, Clarence Wood, Ernest Wood Jr., Charles Wood and Arnold Wood.
Doug married his soulmate Brenda in 1962 and they enjoyed a 58-year marriage that was filled with love and laughter. They were blessed to have three beautiful daughters, Leigh Ann, Amy and Lori.
Mr. Wood was the rock of the family supporting his beautiful family in everything that they attempted. He was the girl’s biggest cheerleader; his family meant the world to him.
He started his career in the private sector working as a service man at Hudson Foods. Eventually, he wanted to serve his community and went into the service industry in Marshall County.
He was a well-known figure in Marshall County. He served his community as an Albertville City Councilman, he was chaplain of this police academy class, he was a captain at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and a Bailiff at the Marshall County Courthouse.
He was a devoted Christian who served as a Bible school teacher at North Broad Street Church of Christ. His love for Christ was well known to those who knew him.
Doug is survived by the love of his life Brenda; his three daughters, Leigh Ann Jones and her friend Brad Lang; Amy Stewart and her husband Todd; Lori Thackerson and her husband Randy; his 6 grandchildren, Dustin Jones, Damon Christian, Bethany Garrison, Breanna Stewart, Austin Stewart, Nathan Stewart; his great-granddaughter, Shyla Jones; his sister, Louise Wood; his sisters-in-law, Lana Joiner, Kaye Adams, Myra Cooley (Jerry), Phyllis Trammell (Venning), Gail Hill (Kenneth), Ann Chumley (Gerald), Pat Slaton (Terry); and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice or the Alzheimer’s foundation.
Deirdre “Dee Dee” Johnson
Boaz
Deirdre “Dee Dee” Johnson, 60, of Boaz, died on Saturday, April. 25, 2020 at her residence.
Due to the current Alabama Department of Health restrictions, there will be a private graveside service in the Douglas Cemetery.
Johnson was born in Alabama on Nov. 19, 1959, to Arthur McWhorter and Yvonne Walls McCormick. She was a retired schoolteacher having taught at Carlisle Elementary for over 30 years.
Johnson is survived by her husband, Rex Johnson of Boaz; daughter and son-in-law, Holly & Justice Head of Atlanta; mother, Yvonne McCormick of Boaz; step-mother, Ann McWhorter of Boaz; brothers, Richard McWhorter and Ronald McWhorter both of Boaz. She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur “Mac” McWhorter.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to 2nd Chance Animal Shelter, 130 County Road 398, Boaz, Alabama 35957.
Walter Richard Huff
Sardis City
Walter Richard Huff, 73, of Sardis City, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Graveside services were held Monday, April 27, at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Jay Rowan Huff; children, Brian (Cindy) Huff, Tine (Chad) Seay, Jenny Rutledge; 5 grandchildren; siblings, Martha Ann Otwell (Hugh), Robert Huff (Cathy), Bobby Huff (Patsy), Francis Cornelius (Tulis), Danny Huff (Judy), Dennis Huff (Teresa), Jean Oden (Lynn); brothers-in-law, Marlin Rowan (Barbara), Tim Rowan (Bonnie), Anthony Rowan (Lynn).
Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.
Travis Lee Alexander
Boaz
Travis Lee Alexander, 55, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.
His is survived by his father, Robert Alexander; sisters, Glenda Works (Randy), Janet Cauthen.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.
Pascual Francisco Pascual
Horton
Pascual Francisco Pascual, 52, of Horton, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020.
The family will have a private graveside service at Douglas Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Carmen Tomas Pascual; parents, Pedro Francisco Pedro, Candelari Pascual; his children, Basilio Francisco Tomas, Bernardo Francisco Tomas, Candelaria Francisco Tomas, Rosalinda Fransico Tomas Maria, Gaspar Francisco Tomas, Pedro Francisco Tomas; brother, Francisco Pascual Francisco.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directing.
Mark Hopper
Geraldine
Mark Hopper, 37, of Geraldine, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.
He is survived by his son, Cohen Hopper; parents, Benita Benefield (Danny), Delbert Hopper (Jeannie); grandfather, R. V. Amos; brother, Spencer Speck.
A memorial service is to be announced at a later date.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.
Jennifer Marie Johnson
Boaz
Jennifer Marie Johnson, 41, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020.
There will be a private family graveside service at Red Apple Cemetery.
Jennifer is survived by her mother, Diane Mashburn (Randy Clanton); son: Sabastian Buchanan; fiancé, Scotty Brown; step-son, Zade Brown; brothers, Jerry Lee Scott Johnson, Zackery Allen Mashburn, Dustin Clanton, Randall Clanton, Scotty Clanton; grandmother, Doris Marie Knott.
Boaz Carr Funeral Home directing.
Jamey Hornsby
Fyffe
Jamey Hornsby, 43, of Fyffe, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.
The family held a private graveside service at Bethany Baptist Cemetery.
He is survived by his fiancé, Heather Hughes; daughters, Erika Amos (Griff), Emilee Hornsby; chosen sons, Bryce Hughes, Kaden Hughes; two grandchildren; mother, Vanette Peacock; brother, Adam Benjamin.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Ellen Martin
Albertville
Ellen Martin, 71, of Albertville, passed away Sunday, April. 26, 2020.
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Edna Clem
Boaz
Edna Clem, 75, of Boaz, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.
The family held a private graveside service at Mt. Hebron with Bro. Bill Lacey officiating.
She is survived by her daughters, Becky Thomas (Bill), Diane Clem, Carol Clem (Manuel), Jackie Moore (Richard); sons, Andy Clem, Joe Clem (Rebecca); 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Tain (Robert).
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Billy J. Gilley
Boaz
Billy J. Gilley, 77, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Willie Mae Gilley; daughters, Pam (Jimmy), Becky (Shane), Tara (Jeffery); sons, Martin (Charlene), Edward (Diane), Billy Eugene (Shannon), Ronnie, Robert (Mandy), and John; two brothers; seven sisters.
His family will have a private graveside service at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Rev. Jamie Rowan will officiate.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.
Bertha Mae Kitchens Goodwin
Albertville
Bertha Mae Kitchens Goodwin, 99, of Albertville, passed away Monday, Apr. 27, 2020.
Due to current State Health Department requirements the family will be holding a private graveside service with burial to be in Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Wallace Hayes will officiate.
She is survived by her son, Norwood Goodwin (Linda); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren.
Albertville Funeral Home Downtown is assisting the family with arrangements.
Barry L. Oliver
Albertville
Barry L. Oliver, 51, of Albertville passed away Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020.
The family is holding a private graveside service at Oak Grove United Methodist Cemetery with Bro.’s Dustin Taylor and Tim Holland officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Kate Oliver; daughter, Brigette Martin (Joseph); mother, Sandra Irwin (John).
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
