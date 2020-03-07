An Albertville man was fatally stabbed Friday night, March 6.
According to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, when officers responded to to a "possible fight" call at a home on Lazy Creek Road, discovered a man had been stabbed and severely injured, and the suspect was on the run.
Smith said the victim, later identified as Brandon Michael Huddleston, 36, of Lazy Creek Road, Albertville, was transported to Marshall Medical Center South where he later succumbed to a stab wound in the neck area.
After investigating, Smith said officers believed the stabbing happened after an argument began between Huddleston and the suspect.
As more information was gathered, officers learned the suspect had possible connections in the Section area of Jackson County, Smith said. While working with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Smith said officers were able to find and take the suspect into custody.
Saturday afternoon, March 7, Smith identified the suspect as Paris Ann Long, 25, of Section. She was charged with the murder of Huddleston.She will be transferred from the Albertville City Jail to the Marshall County Jail later. Her bond is set at $250,000.
Lazy Creek Road is in the vicinity of Lazy Creek Circle — where Thomas Ray Chamblee, 35, of Boaz, was killed during an officer-involved shooting in February.
