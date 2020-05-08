People charged with a crime are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.
April 4
Uriel Carreno-Pachua, 23, of Albertville, was charged with DUI and reckless endangerment.
Pascual Hernandez, 24, of Gadsden, was charged with public intoxication.
Amalia Antonio, 27, of Gadsden, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
April 6
Leslie Jones, 40, of Geraldine, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
April 8
Frances Coby, 39, of Boaz, was arrested and held for other agency.
Brandon Davis, 50, of Albertville, was charged with murder.
April 9
Jeanmarie Caudle, 64, of Horton, was charged with theft of property and third-degree criminal trespass.
Manuel Juan, 29, Boaz, was charged with third-degree domestic violence, obstructing governmental operations and reckless endangerment.
April 12
Jacob Aaron, 24, of Boaz, was charged with domestic violence and unlawful possession of controlled substance.
April 13
Winter Lauderdale, 26, of Boaz, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property, and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Jeff Lauderdale, 56, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property, and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
April 17
Patricio Diaz Mendez, 19, of Boaz, was charged with consumption of alcohol by minor.
Gregory Branam, 34, of Nashville, was charged with unauthorized use of vehicle.
Santiago Felipe, 21, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence
Raul Zavala-Zapata, 28, of Boaz, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Justin Chapman, 22, of Boaz, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Coleman Smallwood, 19, of Boaz, was charged with obstructing governmental operations, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and leaving the scene of an accident.
Stephanie Windsor, 46, of Boaz, was charged with domestic violence.
April 19
David Harris, 46, of Dutton, was arrested and held for other agency.
April 20
Jeffrey Tillman, 30, of Boaz, was charged with first-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and third-degree assault.
April 22
Cergo Simeon, 25, of Albertville, was charged with disorderly conduct and possession Of marijuana.
Brachuri Fields, 20, of Albertville, was charged with disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and obstructing.
Kenecia Green, 28, of Albertville, was charged with disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.
April 24
Gwendolyn Fuson, 32, of Boaz, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Cody Sterling, 30, of Boaz, was arrested and held for other agency.
April 25
Eduardo Aguilar, 19, of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication, giving false information and consumption of alcohol by minor.
April 26
Ismael Aristhene, 27, of Boaz, was charged with domestic violence.
April 27
Jimmy Maynard, 40, of Gaylesville, was charged with domestic violence and obstructing.
April 28
Julio Calel, 26, of Boaz, was charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Brandy Lee Williams, 44, of Boaz, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
Eric Roden, 27, of Boaz, was charged with domestic violence.
April 29
Ruben Miranda, 25, of Boaz, was charged with obstructing.
Everett McGowan, 31, of Albertville, was charged with possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Janan Flowers, 39, of Guntersville, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
