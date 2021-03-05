An Albertville toddler is home recovering from severe burns.
A benefit singing for Grayson Helton is planned for March 20 to help offset medical treatment and travel expenses for the Helton family.
According to Joey Buchanan, Grayson sustained burns over 70 % of his body after boiling water was spilled on him and spent about a month in the UAB Burn Center. Buchanan’s brother, Jerry, is the child’s grandfather.
“He has been home about a week now,” Buchanan said. “He’s home and doing really good.”
Grayson’s parents, Anthony and Jessica Helton, have been out of work for about a month, Buchanan said.
“We’re just trying to help out the family,” he said. “Grayson has a long recovery in front of him. They are going to have to go back and forth to Birmingham for checkups and he may need an additional surgery depending on his recovery.”
The benefit singing will be Saturday, March 20 beginning at 5 p.m. at Myrtletree Baptist Church, 5406 McVille Road, Albertville.
Featured singers will be The Sharps and Exodus.
A Gofundme page has also been established to help the family, listed as Pray for Grayson Helton on the donation website.
