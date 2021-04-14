On Tuesday, the Alabama Senate passed legislation that would allow for the public to vote on a statewide lottery and casino gambling in select locations.
The primary bill, SB319, proposed by Sen. Jim McClendon (R-Springville) surpassed the 21-vote threshold to approve a constitutional amendment with a vote of 23-9. The bill proposes to amend the state constitution to establish a statewide education lottery, a lottery trust fund, the Alabama Lottery Corporation, the Alabama Lottery Commission, six new casinos and supervisors to oversee them.
Four of the casinos would be located at the greyhound tracks in Alabama, which includes the Birmingham Race Course, VictoryLand in Macon County, Greentrack in Greene County, and the Mobile Greyhound park. One would be located in Houston County and the other in either Jackson or DeKalb County.
The bill will now go to the State House of Representatives and, if approved, onto the ballot during the November 2022 elections for a public vote.
Similar legislation proposed by Sen. Del Marsh (R-Anniston) failed to garner enough support when voted on in March.
Senate Bill 214 received the majority of available votes then, 19-13, but did not get the 21 needed to pass. Among those who dissented was Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield (R-Red Hill), who maintained his opposition to the new gambling bill passed Tuesday. His reasoning is the same as what he told The Reporter in March, that the lottery and casinos are two separate issues and should be voted on as such.
“I firmly believe the people of my district should have the right to vote on this significant issue, but the contents of the product we put in front of our constituents is critically important to the future of our state,” Scofield said about the new gambling bill. “...Alabamians deserve the opportunity to choose whether they approve of a state lottery, casinos, both, or none.
“A state lottery and casino gaming are two very distinct issues, and the people of Alabama should be able to vote on them separately. A lottery is simple and straightforward, whereas the expansion of casinos would have the potential to drastically change our state.
“Countless individuals back home have contacted me in favor of a lottery but are not supportive of the expansion of casino gaming,” Scofield continued. “This bill would have the people of Alabama go to the polls to vote simultaneously on both issues. I think splitting the bill to separate the issues was a reasonable and common sense request, so I kept my word to the people of my district as well as the bill sponsors and voted ‘no’ on this specific piece of legislation.”
The Poarch Band of Creek Indians voiced strong support for the new gambling bill and commended the Senate for allowing Alabamians to vote on the issue.
“I want to thank Senate President Pro Tem Greg Reed, along with Senators Albritton, Marsh, and McClendon, and everyone who contributed to this effort in the senate,” said Stephanie A. Bryan, the Tribe’s Chairwoman and CEO. “This historic vote is the first step to empower Alabamians who deserve to have their voice heard on this issue.”
