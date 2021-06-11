Frances Beck Abercrombie
Boaz
Frances Beck Abercrombie, 92, of Brown Street, Boaz, died on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the McRae Chapel with Jerri Manasco officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Survivors include a daughter-in-law: Sherry LeCroy Abercrombie, of Boaz; and six grandchildren.
The family will accept flowers or suggests donation to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
Betty Jean Williamson Perry
Boaz
Betty Jean Williamson Perry, of Boaz, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at her home.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Ryan Hitchcock will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 9 until 10:30 at Etowah Memorial Chapel before the service.
She is survived by her children, Linda Perry Currie (John), of Boaz, and Alan Wayne Perry (Lauren), of Boaz; son-in-law, Michael Bucey, of Huntsville; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Mary Williamson, of Tucker, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers please make Donations to American Cancer Society, Diabetes Society and Shepherds Cove Hospice.
David Lee
Leatherwood
Boaz
David Lee Leatherwood, 54, of Boaz, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Moody’s Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Danny Sprayberry will officiate the service.
Visitation will be from 12:30 until 2 p.m. before the service.
Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his brother, Frank Leatherwood, Jr.; and two aunts.
George Lemual
Lattie Sr.
Albertville
George Lemual Lattie Sr., 92, of Albertville, died June 7, 2021, at his home.
A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
He is survived by his son, George Lattie Jr; his daughter, Tonya Lattie; one grandson; and one great-grandson.
Gloria Smith
Albertville
Gloria Smith, 75, of Albertville, died June 7, 2021, at her home.
Services were Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Br. Brian Gibson officiating. Burial was in White Oak Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Cheri Cornelius (Mike); son, Kevin Smith (Amy); brothers, Doyle Lovelady and Ed Lovelady (Dolly); five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Leroy Phillips
Crossville
Leroy Phillips, 68, of Crossville, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services were at 5 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church at Carter. Interment followed in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Craig Kilgo officiated the service. Crossville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Phillips; children, Wanda Mealey (Brian), Henry Buddy Phillips and Marie Phillips; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Luther B. Phillips; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Marvin Franklin Gross
Boaz
Marvin Gross, 84, of Boaz, died recently.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with Rev. Charles Martin officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, in Guntersville.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters, Marie (Logan) Blevins, of Anchorage, Alaska, Gina Mathis, of Bakersfield, Calif., and Nicole Sprinkle, of Gadsden; sister-in-law, Sue Gross, of Flint, Mich., six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mary Jo Honea Rooks
Formerly of Albertville
Mary Jo Honea Rooks, 68, of Scottsboro, formerly of Albertville, died June 8, 2021, at her home.
Graveside services were Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Martling Cemetery with Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisting the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Penny o Harris (James); brother, David Rooks (Tina); and five grandchildren.
Miguel Martinez-
Paramo
Albertville
Miguel Martinez-Paramo, 51, of Albertville, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Memory Hill Cemetery. Father Raul Bedoya will officiate the service.
Visitation Saturday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at Etowah Memorial Chapel.
He is survived by his wife, Susana Martinez; children, Ivon, Michelle, Didier, Venikbe and Asenet Martinez; six grandchildren; brother, Fernando Martinez; sisters, Esperanza Martinez and Rafaela Martinez; and several nieces and nephews.
Ruby Wyatt French
Attalla
Ruby Wyatt French, 99 of Attalla, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her home.
A graveside service was held at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Red Hill Cemetery in Ivalee. Bro. Jimmy Hasse officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her children, Kay Nix, Stanley French and Tommy (Rachael) French; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren; and sisters, Claudia German and Peggy Bishop.
Billy Bob Cheek
Boaz
Billy Bob Cheek, 68, of Boaz, died June 7, 2021, at his home.
Services were Friday, June 11, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Mann officiating. Burial was in Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Jo Ann Cheek; daughter, Kasey Edwards (Dexter); son Nicky Whitmore; and two grandchildren.
Danny Buchanan
Crossville
Danny Buchanan, of Crossville, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice. Graveside services were Friday, June 9, at DeKalb Memorial Gardens with Geraldine Funeral Home directing.
Survivors include his wife, Doris; daughter, Tracey Turner (Randy); son, Danny Buchanan Jr.; three grand children; three great-grand children; four sisters, brother-in-law; and a host of nieces and nephews.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
