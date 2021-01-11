Behind a big first quarter and an offensive outburst from Jay Jones, visiting Asbury topped Sylvania on Friday night, 53-46.
The Rams jumped out to an earlier advantage, outscoring the hosts 14-5 in the opening frame, never trailed, and built their lead to as much as 14 on the way to the win.
Jones starred for the Rams in the win, netting a game-high 20 points on 9 of 14 shooting from the field. Matt Wilson scored 13 while pulling down a game-high eight rebounds in the win.
Wilson, along with Maruisio Zurita and Zach Adams were clutch at the foul line for the Rams, combining to go 14 of 18 at the stripe to preserve the win. Adams and Zurita finish with seven and six points, respectively.
Host Sylvania were led by Logan McCullough who scored 20.
