RAINSVILLE — Senior quarterback Ike Rowell accounted for five touchdowns — four rushing and one passing — to power No. 2 Fyffe to a 42-12 whipping of Plainview in Friday night’s Class 3A, Region 7 matchup between unbeaten teams.
The Red Devils (6-0, 4-0) extended their winning streak to 12 games in the rivalry. Overall, Fyffe has won 36 consecutive games, 37 straight region contests and 54 in a row in the regular season.
“It was a physical game,” Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield said. “They had a great game plan and pushed us around some there in the first quarter.
“The kids played hard the whole game, and we’ve got some banged up. You just hope they’re a couple weeks [out of action], and you hope you just don’t lose them for the season.”
Plainview (5-1, 2-1) opened the game by driving to Fyffe’s 9-yard line. On fourth-and-six from the 9, Fyffe linebacker Kyle Dukes sacked Bears’ quarterback Noah White for an 11-yard loss with 2:39 remaining in the first quarter.
The Red Devils took over, and Rowell engineered a seven-play, 80-yard scoring drive. He burst through a hole on the right side of the line and sprinted 48 yards to the end zone with 11:19 left in the second period. Brody Dalton’s extra point made it 7-0.
A poor punt by the Bears gave Fyffe’s offense the ball at Plainview’s 35. Rowell dashed 35 yards to the end zone on first down, and Dalton kicked it to 14-0 with 9:24 to go.
Plainview responded with a 77-yard scoring drive. Jathan Underwood gained the majority of the yardage with a 42-yard run.
Brody McCurdy collected the touchdown on a 3-yard run with 4:12 left. It was the first TD surrendered by Fyffe’s first-team defense since the 2018 season. The Bears missed the point-after, leaving the score 14-6.
Hunter Gillilan broke tackles as he returned the kickoff 47 yards to Plainview’s 28. Five plays later, Rowell dived across from 2 yards out at the 1:47 mark of the second quarter. Dalton’s conversion gave the Red Devils a 21-6 advantage.
Fyffe pushed its lead to 28-6 on the opening series of the third quarter. Rowell faked a run before stepping back and delivering a 23-yard TD pass to a wide-open Dalton with 8:14 on the clock.
Late in the third period, the Red Devils launched a scoring drive from their 35. The touchdown came on fourth-and-goal, as Rowell rolled to his right looking for a receiver before tucking the ball and running. He dived for the pylon from 7 yards out.
Dalton’s conversion made it 35-6 with 10:56 left in the fourth period.
Plainview attempted a fake punt on fourth-and-eight on the next drive, but the Red Devils weren’t fooled, as they tackled White for a 1-yard gain.
It took Fyffe two plays to reach the end zone, with Brodie Hicks breaking loose for a 26-yard TD run with 8:04 remaining. Dalton’s extra point increased Fyffe’s margin to 42-6.
The Bears responded with a 56-yard scoring drive. McCurdy completed the series with a 15-yard TD run with 3:25 left. Fyffe’s defense stopped McCurdy’s two-point run.
Rowell rushed for 172 yards on 19 attempts. Underwood paced the Bears with 79 yards on nine carries.
