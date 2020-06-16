Alabama State Parks Operations and Maintenance Supervisor Tim Haney, a Fort Payne native, perfectly summed up the natural beauty at Buck’s Pocket State Park.
“This the most peaceful place I know in Alabama,” he said.
Now everybody can see it.
Alabama State Parks officials unveiled a renovated campground and new off-road vehicle trail Monday at Buck’s Pocket State Park, which includes acreage in Dekalb, Jackson and Marshall counties. Dozens of elected officials, volunteers and parks officials attended today’s event at the park, which included a ceremonial ribbon cutting.
The updated campground features 23 RV campsites with water, Wi-Fi, and 20-amp, 30-amp and 50-amp power, and oversized concrete pads provide easy access to each campsite. A majority of the campsites – 14 of the 23 – feature a sewer hook-up, and all of the heavily shaded campsites have a new grill, fire ring and picnic table.
There are also 11 primitive campsites located within the interior of the campground and more planned for the future.
The new ORV trail meanders six miles through some of the state’s most picturesque scenery.
“The renovations to the campground make it easier for Alabamians to enjoy one of the most picturesque places in the Tennessee Valley,” Director of Alabama State Parks Greg Lein said, “and the addition of the ORV trail provides a new way for visitors to enjoy the park. We can’t wait for overnight campers to use the park again.”
Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship recalled visiting Buck’s Pocket State Park for the first time in 2017.
“I was shocked by the beauty of this place – the hardwood mixed with the pine, right along the creek,” he said. “It’s a place we need to bring people back to, a place where we need to open up for recreational opportunities. It’s a place that didn’t need to be closed.”
Mission accomplished.
Lein also noted partnerships with local law enforcement and help from the Waterworks of Section and Dutton made the Buck's Pocket renovation become a reality. He also thanked a group of 29 volunteers from A Year to Volunteer who worked at Bucks Pocket since early May to refurbish the children’s playground, renovated the park office and helped with campground renovation.
“Congratulations, Alabama, Buck's Pocket has come back to life,” said Shar Roos, one of the A Year to Volunteer founders.
Reservations for the Buck’s Pocket campground can be made by calling 256-659-6288, and information can be found at alapark.com.
