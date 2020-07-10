The Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame 2020 induction banquet has been postponed for the second time.
It was to have been on Aug. 1 at Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge.
“Due to COVID-19, we postponed it in March,” said Hall of Fame president Shannon Allen. “We thought it would be better by Aug. 1, but it has really gotten worse. We just felt like for everyone’s health and safety, it would be best to postpone it again.”
The Hall of Fame’s board of directors will meet July 22 and discuss their plans going forward.
“We want this group of inductees to get the same first-class banquet that everyone else has gotten,” Allen said.
This year’s inductees are:
Miranda Keller McCoy, DAR/Guntersville, basketball
Alex Beason, Albertville, basketball
Rick Moody, Guntersville, basketball
Ken Gillilan, Albertville, football
Greg Bonds, Douglas, basketball and administration
Dennis Hicks (deceased), Boaz/Albertville, football and administration
Drew Guess, Arab, football
William Battle Jr. (deceased), Snead State, coaching and administration. Battle is the father of Bill Battle, the former Alabama athletics director.
This is the 19th induction class of the MCSHOF, which enshrined its first group of inductees in June 2002. The eight new inductees increase membership in the hall of fame to 176.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.