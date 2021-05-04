Allan Sapp
Gallant
Allan Sapp, 74, of Gallant, died Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Services were Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial in Bethlehem Cemetery at Gallant. Bros. Clay Spears and Wayne Smith officiated.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Sapp; four grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Hill; and a host of nieces and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Bobby B. Lusk
Boaz
Bobby B. Lusk, 79, of Boaz, died April 29, 2021, at his home.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Lusk; daughter, Amanda Strange (Aaron); son, Bobby B. Lusk Jr. (Nita); son-in-law, Scott Wallace; sister, Diane Harbin; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Dianne Ewing
Albertville
Dianne Ewing, 63, of Albertville, died Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
Services were Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Marshall Memorial Gardens. Bro. Dean Chapman, Bro. Brian Stanford, Pastor Jeff Stanford officiated.
Survivors include her husband, Danny Ewing; daughter, Marsha Chapman (Dean); three grandsons; sister; Debra McCaffrey (Wayne); brothers, Charles Baker (Ellen), William Baker, Bobby Baker (Kay), Robert Baker (Angie), and Tim Baker; sister-in-law, Linda Baker; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the family for Marshall Co. Jail Ministry in honor of Dianne.
Gary L. Cannady
Albertville
Gary L. Cannady, 64, of Albertville, died April 30, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services were Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bro. Joey Cannady officiating. Burial was in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Cannady; daughter, Amy Cofield (Jeremiah); sons, Tim Lang (Pam) and Trey Lang (Meagan); mother, Carolyn Cannady; brother, Terry Cannady (Debra); eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.