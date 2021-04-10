In the grand scheme of things, the Boaz soccer program is still young and growing.
Starting back in 2014, the program is seeing big success on the field this season, thanks to a large portion of the roster playing since seventh grade, and developing an on-field chemistry that has helped them go head-on with some of the biggest and most successful soccer programs in the region.
“We started in 2014, and we’ve finally got a group of kids that have been around since almost Day 1, and then next year we’ll have players coming in who will be seniors, and then it continues after that,” head coach Jason Johnston said. “So now we have a good cycle of players coming in and returning, and that will keep us successful here at Boaz.”
According to Johnston, around 25 percent of the team has been playing together over the past six years, and their improvement and ability to understand each other’s games has helped the team grow. That growth has lifted the Pirates to a No. 7 ranking in the most recent soccer polls, but the team has consistently been in the Top-10 of the 4-5A rankings all season, the first time in program history they’ve hit that milestone.
“A big chunk of the team, probably a quarter of them, are seniors, but that’s not just the reason why,” Johnston explained. “They’ve been playing together since they were in seventh grade, so they’ve been on the team for almost six years, and with the consistency of playing with each other for that amount of time, they’ve gotten better and better and better.”
Johnston was also quick to credit his assistant coaches and a growing soccer scene in the area with helping the team grow, noting that having quality assistant coaches has helped the program get better with its training and the mental side of things, while the growth of the game has brought out new players and more numbers to the roster.
Currently, the team sits at 11-5-3, picking up their biggest win of the season on Thursday with a 1-0 home shutout of rival Guntersville, who entered the game ranked No. 5 in the most recent Alabama Soccer Coaches Association polls, giving the Pirates a split with their fellow 5A county foes on the season.
In addition to the tough games against Guntersville, the Pirates have played a hard schedule that includes games against 6A ranked Springville, and 7A neighbor Albertville, with the Pirates giving those bigger teams tough challenges. But it was another game against a team that once ended their season where Johnston really saw the growth of the program.
“Guntersville, historically we’ve went toe-to-toe every year, and it always seems like it comes down to the last 30 or 40 minutes,” Johnston said. “But again, it goes back to that consistency of playing against these tougher schools. We played Randolph early in the season, and three years ago they knocked us out of the playoffs, we came back this year and beat them which is a pretty good testament to the players and the program.”
As for what’s next, the win over Guntersville is a confidence boost, and going forward, there remains tough games on the schedule, including against another ranked area team in the 5A polls in Crossville. But Johnston says the sky is the limit for the team, and hopes that they have their sights set on big goals as the postseason draws near.
“We have some more tough teams to play and beat to make the postseason, but I’m fairly confident that we will overcome that and make the postseason, and we hope to go a long way.” Johnston concluded. “But we’ve got the kids playing at a very high level playing capacity and playing against these top level teams, we have the potential to be number one.”
Boaz will return to the field next week with three games, a home and home pair with Cherokee County on Tuesday and Thursday, with Thursday’s match at home, and then the match at home against Crossville on Friday night.
