For five innings, Guntersville pitcher Brittany Slaten held the Boaz Pirates offense in check, while Boaz pitcher Jenna Pierce nearly matched her step-for-step.
But it was Boaz who got the key late hits, scoring four times over the final two innings to pull out a 4-1 win over the Wildcats.
Guntersville jumped out a 1-0 lead in the second when Slaten helped her own cause with an RBI single for the early lead.
That lead held until the sixth inning when Emmorie Burke belted a solo home run to knot the game 1-1 heading to the seventh. In the seventh, the Pirates carried that momentum, and took the lead for the first time when Pierce delivered the deciding blow, a 2-run triple. Sydney Noles also added an RBI in the inning for the final margin.
Pierce tossed all seven innings for Boaz, giving up just two hits, walking two, and striking out six to earn the win, needing just 89 pitches to complete the game.
Slaten took the hard-luck loss for Guntersville, also pitching a complete game, giving up just three hits, walking six, and striking out 10 batters.
