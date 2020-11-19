A restaurant new to the area and a new, expanded restaurant location are coming to Albertville.
Papa Dubi’s Cajun Kitchen and Beef O’Brady’s are coming to U.S. 431 North, according to Mike Gentry of RE/MAX Real Estate Group.
“This has been in the works for some time,” Gentry said Thursday afternoon.
“Both restaurants will have a nice setting and nice surroundings there. We are thinking maybe it will become a type of restaurant row, if you will. There is still room for more development on this parcel.”
Papa Dubi’s owner Will Younghouse plans to open a new location next fall featuring a first-of-its-kind concept in Marshall County.
Papa Dubi’s Cajun Kitchen currently has a location on Brasher’s Chapel Road, across the street from Aldi’s grocery store.
The new location will be on U.S. 431 northbound, across the highway from Rapid Care.
“We hope to break ground in December, and then it is a 10 ½ month construction project,” Younghouse said.
“It is going to be a 5,500 square-foot building with a big covered patio and a huge grass lawn for people to hang out. It’s going to be the first of its kind in Marshall County.”
He hopes to open the new location in October 2021.
Beef O’Brady’s features a sports pub atmosphere, with lots of televisions, several different beers on tap and an extensive menu.
“Both Beef O’Brady’s and Papa Dubi’s have different menus and different atmospheres,” Gentry said. “It really neat when you can get restaurants located near each other with such different vibes.
“Both places are planning really fantastic floor plans and outdoor seating areas. Maybe some live music events too.”
“Both will definitely be family friendly. We all know Papa Dubi’s and how they may just have the best food in the county.”
Gentry could not comment on a timeline for Beef O’Brady’s construction and opening.
“The [Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater] is the engine for everything coming to town right now,” Gentry said.
“This development will sit so close to Edmondson Street so it will be super easy to get to and from the park, and we will still get a lot of outside-the-city-limits visitors too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.