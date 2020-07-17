Area law enforcement officers will not take on the role of “Mask Police” in the wake of Gov. Kay Ivey’s mask mandate.
Ivey announced the statewide order Wednesday as an extension of the Safer at Home order.
The order states a face covering must be worn in public when in close contact with other people. Specifically, it stipulates Alabamians must wear a mask when within 6 feet of a person from another household; in an indoor space open to the public; a vehicle operated by a transportation service such as Uber; or an outdoor public space where 10 or more people are gathered.
The order does not stipulate what kind of face covering is required as long as it covers the nostrils and mouth. It does require businesses to take “reasonable steps” to encourage mask use by employees and customers.
The mandate went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday and will remain in effect at least until July 31.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims took to Facebook Thursday to address the matter.
“I want to be perfectly clear on this. This office will enforce this order by educating the public on this virus and its spread,” Sims said. “My family and I have made the decision to wear masks in public several weeks ago when the number of cases began to rise in Marshall County. That was our choice.
“I plan to lead by example with common sense and encourage citizens in Marshall County to wear face coverings you are comfortable with.”
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said the Governor’s order has caused many residents to react negatively on social media, some even making pledges to call police when they see someone not wearing a mask.
“People should cooperate with this order and just wear the mask,” Smith said.
“Calling the police should really be up to the manager or store owner. Kind of like the ‘no shirt-no shoes-no service policy. Store officials have the right to ask a person to leave if they are not wearing a mask.”
Ivey cautioned she thought enforcing the mandate would be a “difficult order.”
“I always prefer personal responsibility over a government mandate,” Ivey said.
The order carries a penalty of $500 or jail time but Ivey said the focus will be on education as opposed to punishment.
“We are not asking sheriffs or police officers to seek out people not wearing a face mask. Our goal is to inform people,” the governor said.
While Smith said most resident will adhere to the mask mandate, he expects many calls to his office asking for clarification or asking for an officer to respond.
“Please don’t call 911 for this type of complaint,” he said. “Save that for if your house is on fire or someone is really sick or hurt. If you need to talk to us about masks, call our dispatch at 256-878-1212.”
Smith said calls will be prioritized accordingly.
“If there is an emergency of some sort or a bad accident and our officers are all tied up, we may not be able to respond right then and see a mask offense,” Smith said.
“In this type of case, there is a statute we could use to enforce a governor’s order. But it would be a custodial arrest, meaning an officer would have to see the offense happen. If he gets a call and goes to a store only to find one person inside 15 feet from anyone else, that would not be an offense.”
Both Smith and Sims plan to rely on residents to use common sense and consideration.
“We have to stop the spread of this disease and protect ourselves and others,” Sims said. “We have 2 weeks of this mandate. Join me and let’s get through these two weeks. I encourage you to wear your mask to protect yourself and others.”
