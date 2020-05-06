The Boaz Parks and Recreation Department announced registration is open for the third annual Skinny Turkey 5K/10K scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21.
Proceeds will benefit Second Chance Shelter, a nonprofit, no-kill dog shelter that saves and houses dogs until they are adopted to their forever home.
Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Boaz/SkinnyTurkey to sign up online or check out the events menu on Boaz Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page for more information.
The department expressed thanks to its diamond sponsor, Peoples Independent Bank, for presenting the event.
Winner of the 2019 Skinny Turkey 10K race was Jeremy Quinn, 33, of Jacksonville. He finished with a time of 41:06.97. Bailey Tarvin, 23, of Boaz, placed second with a time of 42:42.12.
In the 5K race, Anthony Parameswaran, 23, of Huntsville, finished first with a time of 18:10.50. Connor Clabough, 15, of Hartselle, finished second with a time of 18:15.73.
Late sign-ups for spring sports
The Boaz Parks and Recreation Department’s spring season of baseball, softball and t-ball has been postponed and will start in June.
The department is offering late registration online only through May 10. The fee is $75 per player.
Swim lessons will be offered this year with four different sessions.
Registration is available online only and will close the Thursday before the first class of that session. The fee is $45 per child.
All registration information can be found at boaz.recdesk.com. Contact the Boaz Rec Center during office hours Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. for more information.
