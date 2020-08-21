Dear Editor,
As the country continues to recognize healthcare heroes, we would like to take the time to recognize one of ours. Encompass Hospice would like to extend our thanks to our wonderful volunteers at our Albertville Branch for all they do to serve our patients and assist our staff.
Lana Joiner is a retired educator from Albertville. She is actively involved with her church & loves spending time with her family. She says that the three traits that best describe her are “compassion for people, love of others, and the willingness to learn new things.”
She became an Encompass (formerly Alacare) volunteer in 2019 and says that she was drawn to Encompass in particular after previously being on their home health service and loved the care, people, and the organization as a whole.
As a volunteer, she makes weekly calls to patients to check on them, making sure they are doing well and have everything that they need. She also provides companionship and support to some patients in their homes. When asked what her favorite thing was about volunteering she replied “people, people and people.”
She feels that Encompass Hospice is an important part of the community to dedicate her time to, in order “to help people understand that each of us should help those in need and obey the command to love our neighbors.”
Crissy H. Faulkner
Albertville
