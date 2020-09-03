On Thursday, Albertville City Schools released its first COVID-19 health bulletin detailing the system’s enrollment and number of cases of the coronavirus among students and teachers.
"We're very happy with our reopening," Superintendent Boyd English said. "We appreciate the parents and their patience and flexibility. Everything we done as far as cleaning protocols and illness prevention ... we think that's really helped us."
The system reported three students and one teacher had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 3.
"One positive COVID case is too many, but right now, after six full days ... we feel like everything that what we're doing is keeping those numbers down and protecting everybody," English said.
Of the 5,831 students enrolled in school, 4,637 have traditionally enrolled to attend classes on campus and 1,194 virtual students are taking classes online.
The number of remote learning students — traditionally enrolled students who can not attend in person due to illness, to having been in close contact with another ill student or other reason — was 162.
He said anytime a student presents with a major symptom of COVID-19 or other illness, they are transitioned to remote learning to prevent any disease from spreading. However, he stressed that a student transitioning to remote learning does not mean they've tested positive for COVID-19.
"When we send students into remote learning, that does not indicate a positive test," he said. "There is a difference between a positive test and students going into remote learning."
The school system said it plans to post regular health bulletin updates, which can be found at www.albertk12.org.
This article has been updated with additional quotes.
