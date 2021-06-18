Albertville Police and Fire and Rescue departments train for emergencies they hope will never happen within the city.
Tuesday, the unthinkable happened when an employee shot four others at the Mueller fire hydrant plant in Albertville. Two men were critically injured, and two others died in the 2:30 a.m. incident in the city’s industrial park.
Assistant Albertville Fire Chief Richard Soper said the crime scene was large and the number of victims created a challenging response by police and firemen.
“There was not a delay in response,” Soper said. “There was more of a different type of triage situation in this instance.
“Generally, you can see all the patients involved. Most of the time you can see the totality of patients you have. In this case, you couldn’t. They were located in different areas of the plant.”
Soper said first responders to the scene immediately began the color-coded triage process. Different colors are assigned based on the extent of the patient’s injuries, with black being reserved for persons who are already dead or have no chance for survival. Red denotes severe injuries with high potential for survival with treatment. Yellow codes are serious injuries but not life-threatening. Green indicates minor injuries or the “walking wounded.”
Beam said the death in the field protocol was utilized for two victims.
“You come into the scene and check this victim, then the next one,” he said. “You might have a patient here that is more severely injured than a patient over there. You direct your resources to where they are most urgently needed.”
He said between AFD, the Boaz Fire Department, Albertville Police and Marshall Medical Ambulance Service, there were enough paramedics and EMTs to treat the wounded.
AFD responded with Rescue-1 (an ambulance), Engine 2 and Command-30 (shift captain’s vehicle). Boaz Fire and Rescue responded with two vehicles, Unit 2 (their command unit) and the department’s ambulance, and three firefighters
“When we arrived on scene, Albertville had already established a command post at the rear of the plant,” said Boaz Fire Department Captain Mike Garmany.
“Our ambulance responded, but unfortunately there was no one to transport. AFD had one patient in their ambulance and Marshall had a second patient loaded.
“We’ve got a good working relationship with Albertville and the surrounding departments. If anything were to happen in Boaz, I’m sure Albertville would respond in kind with whatever assets and apparatus we may need.”
Be prepared
Emergency responders train to be ready for every eventuality. The training may be local, such as a mock gas line rupture at the city fire department’s training facility, or it may include a school shooting drill at the local high school.
“You do train for this, not every day, but you do train,” Soper said. “You hope to never face this type of situation, but we did.
“A couple of years ago we had a training session that was very beneficial. We worked with the police department and did a school shooting exercise. The building you are working in doesn’t matter. It is the triage training and response training you need.
“The police are there not just for the safety of the public, but for our safety as well. They go in first and clear the scene. They protect us just as much as they do civilians.”
Garmany said while he was on scene Tuesday, he felt the response flowed well.
“When we got there, APD already had started evacuating the plant and getting all the employees to the front parking lot,” Garmany said. “I don’t think it was chaotic at all.”
Within 72 hours of the incident, Soper said he, Beam and other fire officials will meet with firemen who responded to the scene to debrief and talk about what they saw.
If needed or requested, counseling services will be made available.
“We talk as a group and individually,” Soper said. “There is an employee assistance program available. There are also resources through the Alabama Fire College.
“With this administration, we kind of push mental health to the forefront. We want to take care of our patients, then we can take care of our guys.”
Helping hands
During the early portion of Tuesday’s response, a wide variety of area first responders assisted in the investigation.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith listed them as Boaz, Guntersville, Douglas, Arab, Attalla and Sardis City police departments; Sheriff’s offices from Marshall, Etowah and DeKalb counties; Marshall County District Attorney’s Office; Marshall County Drug Task Force; Marshall County Coroner; ALEA; the North Alabama Criminal Organized Crime Task Force; and the Huntsville RCFL-FBI.
Garmany said two choppers were initially summoned but due to weather, no medical choppers would take the call.
“The weather was too bad,” Garmany said. “Sometimes you have to decline a call as a matter of safety.
“We never got to a point where we had to choose a landing zone. We may have just chosen to use Marshall Medical Center’s helipad. We could have chosen to have them land as near the plant as possible.”
The Mueller plant remained closed throughout the week to allow police investigations to continue. Albertville Police officials said every investigator on the force was working the case. However, Assistant Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee said because the suspected gunman committed suicide, the case may never be resolved.
“We might never know, because the person that knows, he’s deceased,” Cartee said.
“You know he shot himself so we might not never know the truth. But, it’s not gonna stop us from searching for it.”
During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Smith said his department had previous dealings with Andreas Horton, but nothing that compared to Tuesday’s shooting.
