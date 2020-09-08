Legendary Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield needs one more victory to become the first football coach in DeKalb County and Sand Mountain history to achieve 300 for a career.
Benefield goes for that milestone win Friday night when his Class 3A, No. 2 Red Devils (2-0, 1-0) host Sylvania in a Region 7 battle at 7.
Only seven coaches in AHSAA history have reached 300 wins, led by Vestavia Hills’ Buddy Anderson with 342 in a 43-year career.
Benefield, a Fyffe graduate, launched his head-coaching career at Sylvania, where he posted a 45-11 record from 1992-96.
His first victory was a 2-0 decision at Ider on Sept. 11, 1992.
He took over his alma mater’s program in 1997. He is 254-42 with the Red Devils and 299-53 overall, an 84.9 winning percentage.
Benefield has never had a losing season. His worst record is 5-5 in 2000.
Eighteen of Benefield’s teams have won 10 or more games, including four 15-0 Class 2A state championship teams — 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019. The Red Devils are currently riding a 32-game winning streak, a school record.
Benefield has guided Fyffe to 34 consecutive region victories, 41 straight home wins and 50 straight regular-season triumphs.
The Red Devils are 59-1 since a loss in the 2015 Class 2A state finals.
