David Williams
Boaz
David Williams, 73, of Boaz, died Aug. 24, 2020, at UAB Hospital.
Services were Thursday, Aug. 27, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Johnson officiating. Burial was in New Cannan Cemetery of Union Hill.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Williams; daughter, Darlene Mahan (Greg); sons, David Williams Jr. (Annette) and Donald Riggins; sisters, Barbara Hitchcock and Brenda Jenkins (Lenon); eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Lucille Maroney
Boaz
Lucille Maroney, age 77, of Boaz, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital.
Her funeral service was Friday, Aug. 28, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Belchers Chapel Cemetery. Sister Susan Duncan officiated.
She is survived by her children, Anna Maroney Chambers (Kenneth) and Trel Maroney; two grandchildren; sister, Glenda Payne (Jerry); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Michael McClendon
Albertville
Michael McClendon, 61, of Albertville, died Aug. 26, 2020, at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Gadsden.
Services were Friday, Aug. 28, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ronny Murdock officiating. Burial was in White Oak Cemetery.
Survivors include his parents, Faye and Danny Brys; and two uncles.
Patricia Phillips
Arab
Patricia Phillips, 78, of Arab, died Monday, Dug. 24, 2020, at her home.
Services were on Thursday, Aug. 27, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home. Burial was in Marshall Memory Gardens.
Sammy Hayes
Albertville
Sammy Hayes, 83, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Services were Thursday, Aug. 27, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Douglas Cemetery. Rev. Joey Cannady officiated.
He is survived by his daughters, Cheri Powers (Michael) and Charlene Hayes; son, Steve Hayes (Kim); five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; one great-grandson; and a brother, Donnie Hayes.
Martha Lou Boen Joiner
Horton
Martha Lou Boen Joiner, 85, of Horton, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Rev. Jimmy Umphrey will officiate.
She is survived by her husband, John E. Joiner; children, Mary Joiner, Theresa Warner, Robin and Danny Smith, Lisa Joiner, Linda and James Boyd, John M. Joiner and Roy Joiner; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Hazel Kilgore; sister-in-law, Pat Boen; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Billie Ruth Griffee Batey
Formerly of
Nixon Chapel
Billie Ruth Griffee Batey, 90, of Hazel Green and formerly of Nixon Chapel, died Aug. 26, 2020, at Athens Health and Rehab.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Nixon Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Survivors include her daughters, Ann Braden (Albert), Rhonda Valdez and Kathy Bosner; sons, Tony Batey and James Dorning; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
