The Snead State basketball teams continued their winnings ways on Tuesday night, with the Parsons traveling to Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, and returning home with a pair of wins.
The women opened the night with a 81-42 rout of the host Saints, while the men held off a second half push from the hosts for a 72-62 win.
The Lady Parsons (3-0) stormed LBW from the opening tip, jumping out to a 28-13 lead after one, then stretching the lead to 30 heading into the halftime break.
All 10 players scored for Snead State in the win, with four players finishing in double-figures. Lainey Yearta paced Snead State with a game-high 15 points, while Alexis Scott-Windham and Sarah Morgan each added 12, and Jasmine David netted 11. Breyana Cowen pulled down nine rebounds for Snead State, while Jaliah Blakes handed out six assists.
As a team, Snead State knocked down 14 3-pointers.
The Parsons also swarmed the Saints on defense, forcing 15 turnovers, and seeing five players record two steals. LBW shot under 30 percent for the game, and were led by Shamaria Gaines with 12 points, while Naomi Ross added 11.
MEN: Snead State 72, LBW 62
The Snead State men built a 10-point first-half lead, saw the host Saints get as close as two in the second half, but put the clamps on down the stretch to hold on for their second consecutive victory.
The Parsons (2-1) were led by a big game offensively from transfer guard Jay Jefferson, who racked up a gam-high 23 points, going 8 of 14 from the field. Freshman guard Corey Boston had a well-rounded game, scoring 12 points, pulling in a game-high eight rebounds, and dishing out five assists.
Derell Jones Jr. and Ryshod Keith each added 10 points in the win.
LBW were paced by the duo of Tobias Daniels and Aaron Daniels, who scored 14 and 10 in defeat. The Saints had 12 different players score in the game.
Both Snead State teams return to action Friday, for their first home games of the season in a pair of rematches against the same LBW squads. The women's game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., followed by the men's game. Fans are not allowed at the games.
