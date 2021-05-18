Jeffery Lynn Epps, 34, of Dawson, was arrested today around 1 p.m. in Dekalb County. He was a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Albertville around 5:30 a.m. on April 26, 2021. According to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, the shooting victim was severely injured and had to be flown to UAB for medical attention.
During APD's investigation, Epps was developed as a suspect, and enough evidence was gathered to charge him with attempted murder. Smith said the shooting may have stemmed from a previous argument, but the investigation is still ongoing.
Due to his known residence in Dekalb County, the sheriff’s department was made aware of the incident, and when the warrant was obtained, Epps was taken into custody by the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Epps is currently in the Albertville City Jail under a $100,000 bond. He will be transferred to the Marshall County Jail possibly tomorrow. Epps will also be facing additional charges in Dekalb County for a pursuit involved in the arrest.
“This was a great job by the Detectives at the Albertville Police Department and an outstanding job by the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department in taking Epps into custody," Smith said. "Sheriff [Nick] Weldon and his Deputies are to be commended for their assistance in the arrest of Epps.”
