Warmer weather and summertime has finally arrived. After a long-awaited time, the Outdoor Water Park at Sand Mountain Park will officially open this weekend—Saturday, May 29th. We are so excited to welcome members and guests to our park! Hours for the outdoor water park are Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sundays 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
The outdoor water park features a lazy river, two waterslides, a splash pad, vortex pool, a three-lane lap pool and a leisure pool for basketball play. Poolside concessions will be available for purchase.
The water park is located by the fitness center at 1325 SMPA Boulevard in Albertville.
You can access the outdoor water park by purchasing a day pass for $15. By purchasing a day pass, you will also be able to access our fitness center, group exercise classes, indoor aquatics center, outdoor open turf on the multi-sport complex, open gym inside the fitness center, and more. The park offers two membership packages, Premier and Championship for individuals or for a family.
Children under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Everyone must complete our waiver form. To save time at check in, the park encourages patrons to complete the waiver online in advance of your visit. The waiver form can be found on our website and in the information listed below.
