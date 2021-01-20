A suspect is in custody following an argument that led to a stabbing in downtown Albertville.
According to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, an apparent argument between two people at the Page Plus phone store, located at 109 Main Street in Albertville, led to one man being stabbed.
The incident occurred around 1 p.m.
Smith said APD is on the scene and the suspect is in custody. The victim has been transported to get medical attention.
More details to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.