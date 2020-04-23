Branchwater Village, an independent and assisted living facility in Boaz, has reported five of its residents — nearly 12% — have tested positive for COVID-19.
Owner Tim Giraldin said the first case was discovered Monday, April 16, when a resident was tested after a fall. Since then, all 43 residents have been tested. The five positive patients have been quarantined at a local hospital away from the facility, Giraldin said.
Three of the patients were asymptomatic — meaning they exhibited no signs of infection — one had a low-grade fever and the other had symptoms similar to the common cold, Giraldin said.
“[The hospital is] even thinking of returning the [residents] back to us in a week if they test again and they’re still asymptomatic because the testing is so hit or miss right now,” he said.
Meanwhile, Giraldin said the facility has been sanitized in addition to the precautionary measures already in place, such as not allowing visitors; requiring workers to wear gowns, masks and face shields; and placing trash cans outside of each resident’s room. He said Branchwater has also been checking the oxygen levels and temperatures of both the staff and residents at the start and end of each shift and has provided a clean set of clothes for employees to wear each day at work to lower the risk of any contaminant spreading to their homes.
