The Alabama Sports Writers Association recognized Albertville junior Trinity Bell and Fyffe junior Parker Godwin on its 2020 All-State boys basketball team.
Bell, a 6-foot-7 forward/center, earned second team All-State in Class 6A.
He averaged 14.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 67.7% from the field. He blocked 39 shots and made 12 steals.
Bell, who has started for the Aggies since the eighth grade, led them to a 24-6 record and a third consecutive Marshall County Tournament championship. Albertville reached the Class 6A Northeast Regional semifinals, where it lost in double overtime to eventual state champion Huffman.
NCAA Division I programs are recruiting Bell in basketball and football.
Godwin, a 6-2 guard, received second team All-State honors in Class 2A.
He paced Fyffe to a 31-3 record, with the 31 wins a Red Devil varsity boys’ record. They won the DeKalb County and area tournament championships and reached the Northeast Regional Tournament semifinals for the second consecutive season.
Godwin averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He shot 50.7% from the field and 81% from the foul line and collected 58 steals. He’s scored 1,352 points in his career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.