Stiefel makes big plays

Fyffe senior Justin Stiefel contributed a fourth-quarter interception. He also made a touchdown-saving tackle on the game’s opening kickoff.

 Special to The Reporter | Dennis Victory | AL.com

The Fyffe Red Devils continued to rack up the postseason accolades, after football coaches in DeKalb County announced their All-County rosters earlier this week, with Fyffe players sweeping the individual awards, and the team seeing 15 players receive All-County honors.

The trio of Brody Dalton (Player of the Year), Ike Rowell (Offensive MVP), and Caleb Lyles (Defensive MVP) were the individual award winners for Fyffe, adding to their list of accomplishments following their 15-0 season. Dalton, Rowell, and Lyles were all first-team All-State selections as well, while Rowell was recently named the 3A Back of the Year, and Lyles was a finalist for the 3A Lineman of the Year.

 In addition to those three, eight other Red Devils received first-team All-County honors for Fyffe. Seven seniors, Ty Bell, Malachi Mize, Eli Benefield, Justin Stiefel, Chase Wooten, Levi Carroll, and Jacob Mitchell were joined by junior Kyle Dukes. Four other Red Devils received honorable mention honors.

Geraldine, who finished the year at 6-5 saw four players named to the first-team All-County team, including seniors Garrett Barclay and Anthony Baldwin, junior Caleb Benefield, and sophomore Caleb Hall. The Bulldogs also saw four other players receive honorable mention recognition.

Crossville had three seniors recognized with first-team honors following their 3-7 season, Ernesto Lopez, Hunter Haston, and Colton Adkins, as well as four others who were given honorable mention nods.

Other teams to be well-recognized included 10-2 Plainview who saw seven player receive first-team recognition, 8-3 Valley Head with six on the first-team, 5-6 Sylvania with four selections, three selections for 6-4 Collinsville, and three honorees for 2-8 Ider.

DeKalb County All-County Team

Player of the Year: Brody Dalton, SR, Fyffe

Offensive MVP: Ike Rowell SR, Fyffe

Defensive MVP: Caleb Lyles SR, Fyffe

 

Fyffe

First Team

Ty Bell SR

Malachi Mize SR

Eli Benefield SR

Justin Stiefel SR

Kyle Dukes JR

Chase Wooten SR

Levi Carroll SR

Jacob Mitchell SR

Honorable Mention

Hunter Gillilan SR

Will Stephens JR

Jake Wooden SO

Brodie Hicks SO

 

Plainview

First Team

Marcos Vega SR

Noah White JR

Brody McCurdy SR

Jathan Underwood SR

Mason Cooper JR

Ethan Hope SR

Bryson Richey SR

Honorable Mention

Garret Smith SR

Andrew Hall SO

Brayden York SO

Nathan Subias SO

 

Valley Head

First Team

Jordan Burt SR

Bryson Morgan SR

Luke Harrison SR

Hayden Fletcher SR

Eian Bain SO

Levi Demarco SR

Honorable Mention

Pacey Cooper JR

Noah Hulgan FR

Roger McMahan JR

Hunter Robertson SR

Geraldine

First Team

Caleb Hall SO

Caleb Benefield JR

Garrett Barclay SR

Anthony Baldwin SR

Honorable Mention

Alexis Guiterrez

Tiffin Gilliland

Jaxon Colvin

Will Jones

 

Sylvania

First Team

Brayden Harris SR

Keenan Wilbanks SR

Sawyer Hughes JR

Braiden Thomas SO

Honorable Mention

Brody Smith JR

Blake Phillips SR

Sidney Dekker JR

Gareth Anderson SR

 

Collinsville

First Team

Blake Sparks SR

Dalton Hughes SR

Malachi Orr SR

Honorable Mention

Carmen Barkley SR

Keaton DeBord SO

Bryant Patton SR

Jacob Jones SR

 

Crossville

First Team

Ernesto Lopez SR

Hunter Haston SR

Colton Adkins SR

Honorable Mention

Harley Hicks

Alfonzo Lopez

Kolby Leslie

Chris Lopez

Ider

First Team

Hunter Robinson SO

Matt Norman JR

Jesse Massey JR

Honorable Mention

Chase Flannigan

Luke Hannah

Ben Watkins

Carson Lipham

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.