The Fyffe Red Devils continued to rack up the postseason accolades, after football coaches in DeKalb County announced their All-County rosters earlier this week, with Fyffe players sweeping the individual awards, and the team seeing 15 players receive All-County honors.
The trio of Brody Dalton (Player of the Year), Ike Rowell (Offensive MVP), and Caleb Lyles (Defensive MVP) were the individual award winners for Fyffe, adding to their list of accomplishments following their 15-0 season. Dalton, Rowell, and Lyles were all first-team All-State selections as well, while Rowell was recently named the 3A Back of the Year, and Lyles was a finalist for the 3A Lineman of the Year.
In addition to those three, eight other Red Devils received first-team All-County honors for Fyffe. Seven seniors, Ty Bell, Malachi Mize, Eli Benefield, Justin Stiefel, Chase Wooten, Levi Carroll, and Jacob Mitchell were joined by junior Kyle Dukes. Four other Red Devils received honorable mention honors.
Geraldine, who finished the year at 6-5 saw four players named to the first-team All-County team, including seniors Garrett Barclay and Anthony Baldwin, junior Caleb Benefield, and sophomore Caleb Hall. The Bulldogs also saw four other players receive honorable mention recognition.
Crossville had three seniors recognized with first-team honors following their 3-7 season, Ernesto Lopez, Hunter Haston, and Colton Adkins, as well as four others who were given honorable mention nods.
Other teams to be well-recognized included 10-2 Plainview who saw seven player receive first-team recognition, 8-3 Valley Head with six on the first-team, 5-6 Sylvania with four selections, three selections for 6-4 Collinsville, and three honorees for 2-8 Ider.
DeKalb County All-County Team
Player of the Year: Brody Dalton, SR, Fyffe
Offensive MVP: Ike Rowell SR, Fyffe
Defensive MVP: Caleb Lyles SR, Fyffe
Fyffe
First Team
Ty Bell SR
Malachi Mize SR
Eli Benefield SR
Justin Stiefel SR
Kyle Dukes JR
Chase Wooten SR
Levi Carroll SR
Jacob Mitchell SR
Honorable Mention
Hunter Gillilan SR
Will Stephens JR
Jake Wooden SO
Brodie Hicks SO
Plainview
First Team
Marcos Vega SR
Noah White JR
Brody McCurdy SR
Jathan Underwood SR
Mason Cooper JR
Ethan Hope SR
Bryson Richey SR
Honorable Mention
Garret Smith SR
Andrew Hall SO
Brayden York SO
Nathan Subias SO
Valley Head
First Team
Jordan Burt SR
Bryson Morgan SR
Luke Harrison SR
Hayden Fletcher SR
Eian Bain SO
Levi Demarco SR
Honorable Mention
Pacey Cooper JR
Noah Hulgan FR
Roger McMahan JR
Hunter Robertson SR
Geraldine
First Team
Caleb Hall SO
Caleb Benefield JR
Garrett Barclay SR
Anthony Baldwin SR
Honorable Mention
Alexis Guiterrez
Tiffin Gilliland
Jaxon Colvin
Will Jones
Sylvania
First Team
Brayden Harris SR
Keenan Wilbanks SR
Sawyer Hughes JR
Braiden Thomas SO
Honorable Mention
Brody Smith JR
Blake Phillips SR
Sidney Dekker JR
Gareth Anderson SR
Collinsville
First Team
Blake Sparks SR
Dalton Hughes SR
Malachi Orr SR
Honorable Mention
Carmen Barkley SR
Keaton DeBord SO
Bryant Patton SR
Jacob Jones SR
Crossville
First Team
Ernesto Lopez SR
Hunter Haston SR
Colton Adkins SR
Honorable Mention
Harley Hicks
Alfonzo Lopez
Kolby Leslie
Chris Lopez
Ider
First Team
Hunter Robinson SO
Matt Norman JR
Jesse Massey JR
Honorable Mention
Chase Flannigan
Luke Hannah
Ben Watkins
Carson Lipham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.