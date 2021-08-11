JACKSONVILLE – The Stats Perform Preseason Top 25 were released on Monday, with a national media panel placing Jacksonville State 10th in the opening poll of the season.
Defending champion Sam Houston retains the top spot with 39 of 50 first-place votes after returning the majority of its 10-0 spring roster. James Madison (eight first place votes, South Dakota State (3), North Dakota State and Delaware round out the top five.
The Gamecocks fall in behind Montana at No. 10 following last year's 10-3 mark recorded between the fall and spring seasons. Following a 49-14 victory over Davidson in the opening round, JSU's spring campaign ended in the quarters with a 20-14 setback to Delaware.
Jax State leads three ASUN Conference squads in the league's initial foray into football. Central Arkansas ranked 14th in the preseason poll, while Kennesaw State came in at 19th. Adding in No. 1 Sam Houston, the AQ7 combination matches the Missouri Valley with four teams in the preseason top 20.
FALL PRACTICE CONTINUES
Monday morning on the turf of Burgess-Snow Field marked the start of the second week of fall camp for the Gamecocks. With a large returning lineup, the progression from practice-to-practice has been noticeable for eighth-year head coach John Grass. With so many veterans across the field, the up-tempo practice the Gamecocks like to run forces newcomers to adapt quickly to the speed of the drills.
"I think you just keep challenging them," said Grass following Monday's practice. "Usually they're the ones slowing down practice, not knowing where to go, or what to do or where to line up. They just have to spend more time in the playbook. College football is an adjustment for any high school kid, it's a lot of ball. They're not used to this much ball 24/7 football camp. They all get that glazed look at times, but we just have to push through that.
Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25
1 Sam Houston, 1,228 points (39 first-place votes)
2 James Madison, 1,180 (8)
3 South Dakota State, 1,156 (3)
4 North Dakota State, 1,116
5 Delaware, 1,017
6 Weber State, 927
7 Southern Illinois, 888
8. North Dakota, 886
9. Montana, 778
10. Jacksonville State, 744
11. Eastern Washington, 659
12. Montana State, 654
13. Monmouth, 618
14 Central Arkansas, 561
15 Southeastern Louisiana, 559
16 Villanova, 440
17 VMI, 397
18. Chattanooga, 295
19. Kennesaw State, 255
20. Austin Peay, 227
21. Northern Iowa, 219
22. Nicholls, 173
23. UC Davis, 172
24. Missouri State, 168
25. North Carolina A&T, 159
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.