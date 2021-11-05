Local students and Marshall County residents got to tour a local pumpkin patch farm and a meat grinder manufacturer on Thursday as part of the Marshall County Extension Office’s Farm-City Week.
Introduced in 1955, National Farm City Week is a time to recognize the important relationship between farmers, consumers and community leaders across the nation. Farm City Week will take place Nov. 19 - 25. This year’s theme in Alabama is “Down to Earth-Agriculture Sustains Alabama.”
The tour began at Cornutt Farms in Boaz where groups were led around by cousins Cara and Nathan Cornutt who spoke about all the 1,300-acre farm does, from making corn feed to growing pumpkins and sunflowers.
“We’re a row crop and cattle operation,” Nathan Cornutt said. “We farm about 1,300 acres of corn, soybeans and wheat, and we have about 300 cows… We’ve been a no-till operation since the 1990s.”
He said selling corn for feed to poultry processors and chicken farmers all over Sand Mountain makes up a large part of the farm’s business.
“The poultry industry on this mountain really drives everything,” he said.
The tour group was then driven via tracker hayride over to the pumpkin patch.
“It was two years ago [we started] the pumpkin patch,” Cara Cornutt said. “We started out with maybe five or six acres of pumpkins, ran out of pumpkins and had to go buy more. So, this year we planted 25 acres of pumpkins.”
She said the agrotourism side of their business has really grown with more families and students on school field trips visiting each season. On top of that, other pumpkin patches in neighboring cities like Tuscaloosa and Birmingham have bought pumpkins from Cornutt Farms since they do not grow their own.
“They would come and get a few trailer loads a week — probably 10 or more — and they would take them to pumpkin patches … the ones that don’t grow their own pumpkins.”
After everyone in the tour group got to pick out a free pumpkin or two, lunch was served courtesy of the Marshall County Cattlemen’s Association, Marshall County Master Gardeners, and Alabama Farm Credit. During lunch, the extension office recognized this year’s student contest winners:
Essay contest, 10th-12th grade:
1st place — Christian Burks, Marshall County Community Club
2nd place — Swaay Ransom, Marshall County Community Club
3rd place — Chloe Sellers, Marshall County Community Club
Essay contest, 7th-9th grade:
1st place — Cyra Burks, Marshall County Community Club
2nd place — Karina Sontay, Boaz Middle School
Multimedia contest
1st place — Christian Burks
2nd place — Cyra Burks
Poster contest
1st place — Madelyn Toth, Arab Junior High
2nd place — Scarlett Rose McBride, Marshall County Community Club
3rd place — Kinley Rogers, Marshall County Community Club
After leaving the farm, the tour picked back up at Dixie Grinders in Guntersville, a local manufacturer of professional, industrial-grade meat grinders. According to the company’s website, Dixie Grinders Inc. was founded in 1984 by Gene Grant, Roger Wiley and Bill Sellnow, who “began their business by selling cutting parts and rebuilding the feedscrews, heads, rings, hoppers and gearboxes of industrial meat grinders. As time progressed, they began building their own versions of these major components and began offering their own complete line of grinders.”
