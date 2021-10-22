Fifth-ranked Guntersville completed its dominating run through Class 5A, Region 7 by hammering host West Point 48-6 on Friday night.
The Wildcats (8-1, 6-0) rolled to the Region 7 championship by outscoring their six rivals 306-54.
The Wildcats wasted little time getting on the board, seeing Cole McCarty hook up with Cooper Davidson for a quick 7-0 lead, then a Cole Bryan interception led to a Julyon Jordan rushing score to make it 14-0.
Logan Pate burst in late in the first to make it 21-0 before West Point got on the board, eventually making it 28-6 at the half.
John Michael McElrath hauled in a touchdown pass in the second half to stretch the lead to 35-6, then McCarty found Brandon Fussell before the scoring was capped by Jordan’s second rushing score of the night.
Head coach Lance Reese picked up his 97th victory Friday night. He’s 97-36 at Guntersville since taking the reins of the program in 2010.
Guntersville closes out the regular season next Friday with Alabama’s Oldest Rivalry, as they head up the mountain to take on neighboring Albertville.
