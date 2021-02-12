COVID-19 hasn’t dampened displays of love during Valentine’s Day this year, but it has forced customers to pay more for floral tokens of affection.
The Flower Market’s owner Jerry Williams said COVID-19 kept farmers from planting two key crops in the past year, in turn causing prices of roses, cut flowers and plants to rise by 10 to 15%.
“Customers need to understand they have to be more lenient with flower shops this year,” Williams said. “If our distributors don’t have what we want, we can’t get it.”
Misty Portwood Terrell, owner of Boaz Florist, said she’s been busy with Valentine’s Day and other orders and for that, she is grateful.
“During all this COVID mess, we have been busy,” she said. “We’ve gone to Marshall Medical Center with deliveries every day.
“People may be sick and some may not be able to get out to visit friends and relatives like they want to, but they will still send flowers to show they are thinking of them.”
Terrell said due to COVID, she’s had a hard time finding vases, and has seen an increase in flower and plant prices.
Williams said the price increases will likely impact Mother’s Day, Easter, proms and other upcoming holidays and occasions.
“Particularly with the plants, you will be seeing smaller plants and bigger prices,” he said.
During Valentine’s Day week, the bulk of Williams’ deliveries were made Friday.
However, Terrell said she plans to be open all day Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
With the help of her mother, Sherry, and daughter, RhiAnna, the family plans to do what they can to meet last-minute orders.
“I just live a few minutes away,” she said. “If my truck is here, I’m going to help people.
“They say ‘It’s not an emergency. It’s just flowers.’ But it is an emergency to me. If I can’t help make someone’s day, it hurts. I like to be there for my customers.”
Preparations
Williams hired several seasonal workers to help create and deliver Valentine’s Day flower arrangements. Staff members began weeks ago preparing for the holiday week.
“When you get an arrangement, you don’t realize that we have had to touch those flowers no less than five times before you get them,” Williams said.
“When flowers come in, you have to trim them, de-thorn them, allow the blooms to open. It takes a lot of hard work.”
Jaxon Fowler has worked for Williams three seasons and said the work is harder and more physically demanding them many people realize.
“When I tell people I’m working at a flower shop, they tell me that’s what I normally do,” Fowler said. “I work with 4S Farms and D&S Quality Beef.
“The work here is just as hard as those jobs. My hands stay black from the dirt from the flowers and from stripping the stems and leaves. I lift and lug heavy tubs of flowers and water in and out of the cooler.
“A lot of what I do is repetitive, but it is important as to how the end product turns out. I need to do my work quickly but do it right.”
Terrell started putting together arrangements Tuesday, but most of her flowers weren’t due to arrive until Wednesday.
“Each type of flower has different requirements,” she said. “You have to let some open up before you use them. Some have to be trimmed. Others are more delicate and have to be ordered at the last minute.”
She’s also worked to get unique gift items and arrangements for this year, including cookie bouquets.
“Blessed Catering and Events have made cookie pops that I can either include in a flower arrangement or make an arrangement of just the cookies,” she said. “I’ve also gotten in a line of Beanie Babies snuggle pets that are really cute and fun.”
God-given talent
Williams said creating a beautiful flower arrangement takes time, patience, practice and talent.
“Before I start working on any major project, I ask God to bless it and me,” Williams said. “Without the God-given talent I have, I wouldn’t be able to do this.
“Without God, we couldn’t make anything happen.
“I give all the glory to God.”
Fowler likens creating floral arrangements to a type of artistry.
“It’s amazing how much of a difference it makes when you move a flower stem one way or another in the whole scheme of an arrangement,” Fowler said. “To know what types of flowers go together, that look interesting and pretty at the same time … it is an art form.”
Williams created a large bouquet in what seemed like no time, using hydrangeas, calla lilies, stargazer lilies, red and pink roses, belles of Ireland and greenery. The entire arrangement was finished with a glittery red ribbon bow.
Making flowers last
Williams likens flowers to a human’s skin. If you want to keep them looking good, you have to care for them.
“When you cut yourself, the skin will heal,” Williams said. “Flower stems are like that. Once you cut off the end, it starts to heal. When it heals, water can’t get in anymore, so you need to keep trimming to keep the water flowing.
“Ladies need to know that to keep an arrangement looking it’s best, they need to change the water every two days and keep the stems trimmed, taking a quarter of an inch off. Keeping the water changed keeps bacteria from forming.”
Surviving COVID mandates
Williams said there was no way he could let his shop fail during pandemic shutdowns.
“We were open every day,” he said. “We left one hour early.
“We couldn’t close. If I wasn’t open, I wasn’t making money to pay the bills.
“We didn’t miss one day. We delivered flowers to people’s homes and left them on the porch.”
“We are an essential business. We risked contracting COVID every day. We did that for our loyal customers and our community. We had to be here so people could brighten the days of loved ones.
“I’ve been here 24 years in the same spot … through rain, sleet, snow and ice.”
Williams said crops of roses weren’t planted in Ecuador and California growers opted to plant vegetable crops instead of flower and houseplant crops during the pandemic.
“The plant situation will be in a crisis soon,” he said. “My vendors are telling me this will be a problem from now until at least May. That means a shortage will affect Mother’s Day and funerals and more.
“Just like prices have gone up at the grocery store on just about everything, COVID has affected florists too. These price increases are nothing I made up. I start with the grower and trickles down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.