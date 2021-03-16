JACKSONVILLE - After extending the longest active win streak in FCS on Sunday, the Jacksonville State football team moved up to eighth in the STATS Perform FCS Top 25 on Monday.
The Gamecocks (6-1, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference) were 10th in the polls the past two weeks before disposing of UT Martin 38-20 on the road Sunday. The win was JSU's sixth in a row, two more than the next longest streak in FCS.
The balanced offensive performance saw JSU gain 212 yards on the ground and 215 through the air, while limiting the Skyhawks to just 29 rushing yards. The Gamecocks climbed two spots in the poll to eighth, their highest ranking since being ranked sixth in the 2019 preseason poll.
The Gamecocks lead the FCS in wins with six, two more than the next closest team. They are the highest ranked OVC team in the poll, with Murray State making its first appearance since 2011. The Racers are ranked 25th. Austin Peay is listed among other teams receiving votes.
James Madison held on to the top spot again, while North Dakota moved up one spot into second. Weber State fell to third, while North Dakota State and Southern Illinois round out the new top five, respectively.
The Gamecocks will put their win streak and Top 10 anking on the line on Sunday, when they begin a two-game homestand. Southeast Missouri will visit for a 2 p.m. CT game this week for a game that will be broadcast on ESPN+ and the JSU Radio Network.
Tickets are available for Sunday's game by visiting www.JSUGamecockSports.com/Tickets. JSU students have access to a free ticket but must obtain it online through their MyJSU account.
STATS PERFORM FCS TOP 25 (MARCH 15)
1. James Madison (3-0, 1-0 CAA), 975 points (28 first-place votes)
2. North Dakota (4-0 Missouri Valley), 944 (10)
3. Weber State (2-0 Big Sky), 943 (2)
4. North Dakota State (4-1, 3-1 Missouri Valley), 829
5. Southern Illinois (4-1, 3-1 Missouri Valley), 815
6. South Dakota State (3-1 Missouri Valley), 811
7. Sam Houston (2-0 Southland), 743
8. Jacksonville State (6-1, 3-0 Ohio Valley), 716
9. Kennesaw State (2-0, 1-0 Big South), 707
10. Northern Iowa (2-2 Missouri Valley), 639
11. Chattanooga (2-1, 2-0 Southern), 483
12. Delaware (2-0 CAA), 464
13. Furman (3-1 Southern), 443
14. Villanova (1-1 CAA), 438
15. Eastern Washington (2-1 Big Sky), 425
16. Southeastern Louisiana (2-1 Southland), 394
17. Nicholls (3-1, 2-1 Southland), 357
18. Albany (1-1 CAA), 255
19. VMI (3-0 Southern), 253
20. New Hampshire (0-1 CAA), 228
21. UC Davis (1-1 Big Sky), 182
22. UIW (2-0 Southland), 179
23. Richmond (2-0 CAA), 150
24. Jackson State (3-0, 2-0 SWAC), 141
25. Murray State (3-0 Ohio Valley), 90
Dropped Out: Wofford (20), South Dakota (21), Illinois State (22), Monmouth (24)
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Monmouth 71, Idaho 60, Rhode Island 58, Gardner-Webb 38, Illinois State 31, Maine 26, South Dakota 20, Austin Peay 16, Tarleton 15, San Diego 14, Wofford 14, ETSU 5
