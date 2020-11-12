On Thursday, Marshall County Schools superintendent Cindy Wigley announced the school system would be transitioning to virtual learning beginning Friday, Nov. 13, due to COVID-19, with plans to return to in-person classes on Jan. 5, 2021.
The announcement came after Wigley reportedly tested positive for the virus.
Read her full statement below:
"We have been in constant communication with Marshall County EMA and local health officials concerning the increase in COVID-19 cases and county wide hospitalizations. With the increase and as multiple students, faculty and staff members are self-isolating, Marshall County Schools will transition to remote learning beginning Friday, Nov. 13, through Jan. 5, 2021.
"Regarding meal service pick-up, the schedule will be e-mailed to each student’s account.
"As a means to continue tracking cases, if your child tests positive during the closure, please contact the school nurse. This will enable us to continue to participate in the Alabama School COVID Tracking System.
Next week all schools will be deep cleaned. Teachers and staff will report to campus on Monday, November 30, 2020. The district is finalizing professional development for teachers for the ExcelEd program. This program will provide teachers with a tool to live stream and/or record lessons for remote learning.
"We have also purchased Zoom for video conferencing and Edgenuity Concept Coaching for student tutoring in grades sixth-12. If your child receives special services, you will be contacted on an individual basis regarding the coordination of those services.
"Our Covid-19 plan was last updated on Oct. 27. You can access updates at www.marshallk12.org.
"Thank you for your understanding. We will all get through this together."
