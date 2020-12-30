The Marshall Christian boys basketball team went into the holiday break firing on all cylinders, picking up a pair of wins in which they topped 80 points.
On December 17 the Stallions rolled past Valley on the road in an 88-22 rout, then the next night hosted First Assembly at home, and cruised to an 83-49 victory.
Against Valley, the Stallions connected on eight 3-pointers in the first quarter and never looked back. Joel Dobbins led the way in the win with 29 points, going 9-of-12 from behind the arc. Evan Dobbins netted 18, while Noah Williams and Jacob Lewis added 11 and 10, respectively. In all, the Stallions made 14 triples in the game.
The next night, the Stallions again hit 14 3-pointers in the win over First Assembly, with Joel and Evan Dobbins again leading the way. Joel racked up 26 points in the win, while Evan netted 23. Jayvyn Harris added 10 for the Stallions.
Marshall Christian led by 23 at the half in the win, and will take the court next on January 7, when they will again play host to Valley.
