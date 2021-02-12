Annette Fuller
Albertville
Annette Fuller, 58, of Albertville, died Feb. 9, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services were Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gary Swords officiating. Burial was in Piney Grove/Grove Oak Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Stanley Fuller; daughters, Casey Hayes (Chris) and Kerri Ford (BJ); son Eric Swords; brother, Robuth Smith (Lisa); and seven grandchildren.
Diane Ellen Hollingsworth
Tuscaloosa
Diane Ellen Hollingsworth, 65, of Tuscaloosa, died Feb. 3, 2021, at DCH Hospital in Tuscaloosa.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 17, at Marshall Memorial Gardens in Albertville. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
She is survived by her brother, Gregory Hollingsworth, of New Orleans; sisters, Darlyn Moore, of Redondo Beach, Calif., Denise Rein (James), of Oxford, Mich., and Dawna Schwab (Charles), of Troy, Mich.; a sister-in-law, Sue Hollingsworth of Huntsville; and 13 nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Disabled Veterans or Veterans Hospital.
Edwena Hunt Morgan
Albertville
Edwena Hunt Morgan, 91, of Albertville, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at Diversicare Boaz.
Her funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Rev. David Martin will officiate.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.
She is survived by three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Harold (Gail) Hunt.
Jerry T. Bearden
Boaz
Jerry T. Bearden, 74, of Boaz, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Mt. Hebron Cemetery. Rev. Tony Holland and Rev. Bill Rucker officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Kristie Bearden; daughters, Melissa Vandenberg (Ross) and Valarie Wright (Cary); sons, Dewayne Bearden and Evan Bearden; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Dianne Snider and Kay Beck; and brother, Neal Bearden.
Joyce Croft
Crossville
Joyce Croft, 80, of Crossville, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Funeral services will be he held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. John Maddox officiating. Burial will follow in Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.
Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Survivors include a son, Junior (Bonnie) Croft, of Crossville; a sister, Melba Walden, of Virginia; one grandchild; and three great-grandchildren.
Lisa Renay Williamson
Albertville
Lisa Renay Williamson, 59, of Albertville, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services were at 1p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Albertville Funeral Home Downtown with the Rev. Mark Spruill and Gene Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Martling Cemetery.
Survivors include a son, Daniel (Ashley) Baker, of Boaz; a daughter, Rebecca (Chris) Compton, of Sardis City; parents, Thomas and LeDell Terrell Brown; brothers, Jimmy Williamson, of Albertville, Thomas (Mendy) Brown, of Guntersville, Hal (Antionette) Williamson, of New Hope, and Thomas (Michelle) Smith, of Tampa, Fla.; sister, Penny Brown Price (Ricky); and seven grandchildren.
Michael L. Brewton
Arab
Michael L. Brewton, 42, of Arab, died Feb. 10, 2021, at his home.
Services will be Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Steven Swords and Terry Mason officiating. Burial will follow in New Harmony Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Jessica Duke; daughters, Jordan Brewton and Jaylynn Brewton; son, Drennon Brewton; mother, Debbie (Toney) Goble; stepsisters, Tisha Bagwell, Debra Butler (Tommy) and Loretta Long (David); brother, Billy (Katrina) Brewton; and one grandson.
Syble Marie Knight
Boaz
Syble Marie Knight, 48, of Boaz, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Rev. Shane Ross officiated. Burial followed at Myrtletree Cemetery.
She is survived by her mother, Madgalene “Maggie” Knight; brothers, Anthony Knight, of Hanceville, James (Wendy) Knight, of Stafford, Va., and Glen (Danielle) Knight, of Sardis City; and four nephews and two nieces.
The family has requested no flowers, donations can be made to Myrtletree Building Fund or the charity of your choice.
Tina Michelle Lewis
Gadsden
Tina Michelle Lewis, of Gadsden, died at UAB in Birmingham, on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Her body was cremated and no services were held.
Survivors include a son, Joseph Jaramillo; father and stepmother, Mike and Lisa Lewis; and siblings, LaShona Stanford, Crystal Wallace, Adam Stanford, Michael Lewis, Sean Dugan, Brandon Shafakhani, and Theo Walston.
James G. Gibson
Albertville
James G. Gibson, 80, of Albertville, died Feb. 11, 2021, at his home.
Services will be Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Lawrence Waldrop officiating. Burial will follow in Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery in Albertville.
Survivors include his wife, Vickie Gibson; daughter of heart, Jeana Russ; sons, Mark Gibson (Sandy), Danny Gibson and Nicholas Gibson; three sons of heart, Tim Ragan, Devin Gibson and Brian Gibson; sisters, Tommie O’beirne (Harry), Paula Graham and Brinda Jones; sister of heart, Joanne Martin; brother, David Gibson (Cindi); six grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.