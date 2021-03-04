Trailing 7-6 heading to the bottom seventh, Douglas' Alexis Clark played the hero Wednesday afternoon, connecting for the game-winning hit and lifting the Eagles to a thrilling 8-7 win over the rival Boaz Pirates.
The Pirates jumped out to a big lead in the third inning, plating five runs to take the early lead before the Eagles countered with a pair in the bottom of the third.
Another Douglas run in the fourth cut the lead to two, before Boaz responded with two more runs in the top of the fifth to stretch the lead to 7-3.
That's when Douglas started its rally, plating three in the bottom of the sixth to cut the Pirate lead to 7-6, setting the stage for Clark's heroics.
On a 2-1 count, Clark's singled plated two runs, giving the Eagles the win.
For the day, Clark finished with three RBIs and a pair of walks in addition to her winning hit. Cheyenne Hamby added two hits and two runs scored for the Eagles.
MacKinley Portillo picked up the win in the circle, tossing all seven innings and fanning 16 Boaz batters.
Emmorie Burke belted a three-run home run for the Pirates, while Lexie Bennett had a pair of doubles and an RBI. Jaycee Kilgore had two hits and two runs scored.
