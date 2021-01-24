Trailing following the first quarter, Fyffe used a defensive surge in the second quarter to take the lead from Plainview, then held on the rest of the way for a 63-59 victory and the DeKalb County Tournament boys title.
It's the second-consecutive DeKalb County title for Fyffe.
Fyffe improves to 16-4 with the win, and were paced by Parker Godwin's 19 points and five assists, helping them withstand a monster game from Plainview's Cole Millicon, who poured in a dominant 37 points in the loss.
"It was a good win for us," Fyffe coach Neal Thrash said. "I am glad we don't have to come back to the Civic Center anymore this year. We have such respect for Plainview and the job Coach Coker does."
The top-seed Bears jumped out to an early lead after one, holding the Red Devils in check and taking a 16-12 lead into the second quarter.
But that's when Fyffe turned up its defense, holding Plainview to just five points in the second quarter, and surging to a 28-21 lead heading into halftime. Then both offenses caught fire in the third, with Plainview claiming a narrow 22-21 advantage to cut the Fyffe lead to six heading to the fourth, where Fyffe were able to hold off hopes of Bears comeback.
In addition to Godwin's big games, Micah Johnson had a double-double for Fyffe, scoring 13 points while pulling in 11 rebounds. Xavier Works added 12 points in the win, while Brody Dalton added nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds. For their efforts, Johnson and Godwin were named the tournament's co-MVPs.
Levi Brown added 11 for Plainview.
For Fyffe, the focus now turns to preparing for the postseason, where a likely rematch with Plainview will await during the upcoming area tournaments in February.
"We were fortunate to come out on top," Thrash added. "We may get to Plainview again, and that scares me."
In the girl's tournament, No. 2 seed Collinsville shut down No. 1 Plainview to capture the title, 40-28. Collinsville's Hadley Hamilton and Tyla Tatum were named the tournament's co-MVPs.
